Here's how you can get discounted tickets for Darlington's Bojangles' Southern 500

Are you thinking about making the trek to Darlington for the Bojangles' Southern 500 in the fall?
If so, being a South Carolina resident can save you money if you're headed out to watch the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race on Sept. 2.
Darlington Raceway is offering discounted tickets to instate residents that are available now through Aug. 3 or while supplies last. The offer includes $25 off a pair of tickets or $12.50 off each, with a limit of 10 per account.
The tickets will be for seats in select grandstand areas of Darlington Raceway, nicknamed "The Lady in Black" and "The Track Too Tough to Tame."
“Darlington Raceway is the home track for the great state of South Carolina and we want to make sure our residents have the opportunity for the most competitive ticket offers,” track President Kerry Tharp said in a press release. “South Carolinians take great pride in Darlington Raceway and we appreciate their longstanding support, devotion and reverence for our race track.”
As part of the track's "7 Decades of NASCAR," tickets mailed out in July will feature seven different designs to commemorate some of the iconic moments in the sport's history.
“With Darlington Raceway celebrating ‘7 Decades of NASCAR’ for this year’s throwback theme, we felt it was a great opportunity to showcase our sport by creating seven different ticket designs, highlighting many great moments of each decade,” Tharp said. “Fans should start checking their mailboxes in July for their race tickets and see the iconic designs that celebrate the history and heritage of NASCAR.”
