September 2, 2017 5:59 PM

CCU student drives Chanticleer-themed car to top-20 finish at Darlington Raceway

By David Wetzel

Coastal Carolina student Brandon Brown finished 20th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race Saturday at Darlington Raceway.

Brown, a part-time driver in both the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series, started 31st in the No. 90 Chevrolet painted with a Chanticleers theme.

Saturday’s race was Brown’s eighth Xfinity start of the season.

