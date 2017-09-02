CCU student drives Chanticleer-themed car to top-20 finish at Darlington Raceway

Coastal Carolina student Brandon Brown finished 20th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race Saturday at Darlington Raceway.
Brown, a part-time driver in both the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series, started 31st in the No. 90 Chevrolet painted with a Chanticleers theme.
Stage 1: P15— Brandon Brown (@BrandonBrownRac) September 2, 2017
Stage 2: P17
57 to go.
He is driving the wheels off that thing, running faster than guys 6x our budget! pic.twitter.com/j5ZNXOfNr9
Saturday’s race was Brown’s eighth Xfinity start of the season.
