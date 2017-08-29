NASCAR driver making pit stop in Myrtle Beach to greet fans ahead of Darlington race

A Joe Gibbs Racing driver will be on hand at area Ron Jon Surf Shop locations Thursday to meet fans and sign autographs.
Matt Tifft – an Xfinity Series driver who drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing – will appear at the Barefoot Landing Ron Jon location at 4 p.m. before heading to the Broadway at the Beach spot at 6 p.m.
Tifft will sign autographs and pose for photos with fans. There will also be raffle in which one fan will win an autographed pair of race-used driving gloves along with other Tifft/Ron Jon-branded merchandise.
Tifft is in seventh place in the Xfinity standings as he prepares for this week’s race at Darlington Raceway.
