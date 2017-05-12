Are you an S.C. resident wanting Darlington tickets? This promotion may be for you

If you’re a South Carolina resident, you can get discounted tickets for the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 3.
But you have to act rather quickly.
S.C. residents can save $25 off the purchase of two adult tickets in select grandstand areas through the “Your Palmetto Home Track Offer,” which will launch Monday – in conjunction with a scheduled NASCAR XFINITY Series rookie test session that lasts through Thursday, May 18.
The promotion – which can be redeemed at www.DarlingtonRaceway.com/PalmettoOffer – is valid through July 15.
“Darlington Raceway is the home track for the great state of South Carolina and we want to make sure our residents have the opportunity for the most competitive ticket offers,” track President Kerry Tharp said in a press release. “South Carolinians take great pride in Darlington Raceway and we appreciate their longstanding support, devotion and reverence for our race track.”
The NASCAR XFINITY test session will include the team that features driver Spencer Gallagher from Monday-Tuesday and the teams featuring Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Hemric and William Byron from Wednesday-Thursday. The event is free and open to the public.
David Wetzel
