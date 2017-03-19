Myrtle Beach Speedway teams up with local broadcasting partner

HTC recently announced that it would stream some Myrtle Beach Speedway races live at htcconnect.com.
Streaming of the races will be live most weekends this year and the action will be simulcast on HTC Digital Cable’s channel 4.
“HTC is proud to work with the Myrtle Beach Speedway and Lucky Dog Television Productions to connect local race fans to live race coverage this season exclusively at www.htcconnect.com and HTC Digital Cable Channel 4,” Tom Vitt, HTC Director of Marketing, said in a press release. “We have sponsored many racing events in the past and are thrilled to offer this unique coverage for race fans in our service area.”
For more information, contact Vitt at 843-369-8559 or Sandy Hendrick, HTC Marketing Supervisor, at 843-369-8161.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
HTC broadcast schedule
Date
Event
April 1
Autism Awareness” Race (Late Models, Chargers, Mini Stocks, Super Trucks, Vintage)
April 15
“Fan Appreciation Night” Race (Late Models, Chargers, Mini Stocks, Super Trucks, Vintage)
May 6
“Whelen Public Safety Night” Race (Late Models, Chargers, Mini Stocks, Super Trucks, Vintage)
June 3
“Back to School Night” Race (Twin Late Models, Chargers, Mini Stocks, Skid Plate)
June 24
“Walk Your Dog Night” Race (Late Models, Chargers, Mini Stocks, Super Trucks, Vintage)
July 8
“Sun Fun 101” Race (Lock-In) (Twin Late Models, Chargers, Mini Stocks, Super Trucks, Skid Plate)
July 22
TBA Race (Late Models, Chargers, Mini Stocks, Super Trucks, Vintage)
Aug. 12
“BELL & BELL NIGHT” Race (Late Models, Chargers, Mini Stocks, Super Trucks, Vintage)
Aug. 26
“Back to School Night” Race (Twin Late Models, Chargers, Mini Stocks, Skid Plate)
Sept. 9
“Night of Champions” Race (Twin Late Models, Chargers, Mini Stocks, Super Trucks, Skid Plate)
Oct. TBA
“Breast Cancer Awareness Night”
Nov. 9-11
“Myrtle Beach 250”
Nov. 16-18
“Myrtle Beach 400”
*tentative schedule and subject to change without notice
