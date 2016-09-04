Myrtle Beach Pelicans win, clinch Southern Division second-half crown

Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5, (at) Potomac Nationals 4 (14)
Turning point
Donnie Dewees singled in Tyler Pearson with one out in the top of the 14th inning to lift the Pelicans.
The man
David Bote, who went 2-for-7 with a three-run home run
Decision takers
W–Scott Effross (1-0). L–Robert Orlan (5-6).
By the numbers
6
Bote hit his sixth home run
25
Combined runners left on base by the teams
28
Combined hits by the teams
Keeping records
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 81-56 (45-22 second half), Potomac Nationals 72-64 (38-30)
Next up
Who: Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Potomac Nationals
When: 6:05 p.m. Sunday
Radio: MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast or TuneIn Radio App
Comments