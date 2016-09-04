Myrtle Beach Pelicans

September 4, 2016 12:41 AM

Myrtle Beach Pelicans win, clinch Southern Division second-half crown

From staff reports

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5, (at) Potomac Nationals 4 (14)

Turning point

Donnie Dewees singled in Tyler Pearson with one out in the top of the 14th inning to lift the Pelicans.

The man

David Bote, who went 2-for-7 with a three-run home run

Decision takers

W–Scott Effross (1-0). L–Robert Orlan (5-6).

By the numbers

6

Bote hit his sixth home run

25

Combined runners left on base by the teams

28

Combined hits by the teams

Keeping records

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 81-56 (45-22 second half), Potomac Nationals 72-64 (38-30)

Next up

Who: Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Potomac Nationals

When: 6:05 p.m. Sunday

Radio: MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast or TuneIn Radio App

