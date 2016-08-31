Myrtle Beach Pelicans

August 31, 2016 12:55 AM

Myrtle Beach Pelicans beat Lynchburg in extras for eighth straight win

By Max McKinnon

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 1, Lynchburg Hillcats 0, 10 innings (Box score)

Turning point

There was no score after nine innings, but Pelicans infielder Bryant Flete hit a walkoff single, driving in the red hot third baseman David Bote – who reached on a leadoff single – to give Myrtle Beach its eighth straight victory.

The man

Flete, who had two hits, including the game-winner.

Decision takers

W–Daury Torrez (2-2). L–Jared Robinson (3-5).

By the numbers

4

Combined hits allowed by Pelicans pitchers in 10 innings

14

Strikeouts by Myrtle Beach pitching staff

21

The Pelicans are 21 games above .500 in the second half, moving cloer to the Carolina League Southern Division crown.

Keeping records

Myrtle Beach Pelicans (78-55 overall, 42-21 second half), Lynchburg Hillcats (82-52, 37-27)

Next up

Who: Lynchburg Hillcats at Myrtle Beach Pelicans

When: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday

Where: TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark

Radio: 1450-AM

