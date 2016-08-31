Myrtle Beach Pelicans beat Lynchburg in extras for eighth straight win

Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 1, Lynchburg Hillcats 0, 10 innings (Box score)
Turning point
There was no score after nine innings, but Pelicans infielder Bryant Flete hit a walkoff single, driving in the red hot third baseman David Bote – who reached on a leadoff single – to give Myrtle Beach its eighth straight victory.
The man
Flete, who had two hits, including the game-winner.
Decision takers
W–Daury Torrez (2-2). L–Jared Robinson (3-5).
By the numbers
4
Combined hits allowed by Pelicans pitchers in 10 innings
14
Strikeouts by Myrtle Beach pitching staff
21
The Pelicans are 21 games above .500 in the second half, moving cloer to the Carolina League Southern Division crown.
Keeping records
Myrtle Beach Pelicans (78-55 overall, 42-21 second half), Lynchburg Hillcats (82-52, 37-27)
Max McKinnon: 843-626-0302, @mmckinnonTSN
Next up
Who: Lynchburg Hillcats at Myrtle Beach Pelicans
When: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday
Where: TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark
Radio: 1450-AM
Comments