Myrtle Beach Pelicans extend affiliation with Chicago Cubs

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Chicago Cubs have signed a four-year extension of their Player Development Contract that will keep the Pelicans as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Cubs through the 2020 season.
“We’re thrilled to extend our affiliation with the Cubs for four more years and continue our partnership with one of the most beloved and historic franchises in all of sports,” Pelicans Chairman & Managing Partner Chuck Greenberg said in a release.
“We’re grateful that the Cubs have welcomed the Pelicans and the city of Myrtle Beach into their family and the player development staff, coaches and players that we’ve worked with on a daily basis the past two seasons have gone above and beyond to embrace our community.”
The Pelicans are in their 18th season as a franchise. In their first year in the Cubs system in 2015, Myrtle Beach won the Carolina League championship for the franchise’s first title since the 2000 season.
Myrtle Beach began the 2016 campaign with two of Chicago’s top-three prospects in infielders Ian Happ and Gleyber Torres, and ESPN rated the Cubs as having the No. 4 farm system in baseball prior to the season.
Pelicans from the 2015 and 2016 seasons currently make up five of the top eight and 12 of the top 30 prospects in the Cubs organization, according to MLB.com. In addition, former Pelicans lefthanded pitcher Gerardo Concepcion and infielder Jeimer Candelario have already risen through the organization and made their major league debuts with Chicago.
Myrtle Beach will be making its sixth consecutive trip to the postseason in September, the longest run of any franchise in the Carolina League.
Playoff ticket packages are now available by calling 843-918-6000 or visiting www.MyrtleBeachPelicans.com. Myrtle Beach completes its regular season home slate with a three-game series against the Lynchburg Hillcats beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m.
