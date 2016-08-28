Myrtle Beach Pelicans push winning streak to seven games

Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 8, (at) Wilmington Blue Rocks 7
Turning point
Trailing 2-0, the Pelicans rallied for four runs in the third inning to take the lead and later build a 8-2 lead through 5 1/2 innings.
The man
Myrtle Beach’s Donnie Dewees, who went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI
Decision takers
W–Daniel Lewis (5-0). L–Foster Griffin (4-10). S–Ryan McNeil (21).
By the numbers
3
Unearned runs by the Pelicans
7
Runs allowed by Griffin
10
Hits allowed by Griffin
Keeping records
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 77-55 (41-21 second half), Wilmington Blue Rocks 49-82 (22-40)
Next up
Who: Lynchburg Hillcats at Myrtle Beach Pelicans
When: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday
Where: TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark
Radio: MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast or TuneIn Radio App
