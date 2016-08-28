Myrtle Beach Pelicans

August 28, 2016 11:35 PM

Myrtle Beach Pelicans push winning streak to seven games

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 8, (at) Wilmington Blue Rocks 7

Turning point

Trailing 2-0, the Pelicans rallied for four runs in the third inning to take the lead and later build a 8-2 lead through 5 1/2 innings.

The man

Myrtle Beach’s Donnie Dewees, who went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI

Decision takers

W–Daniel Lewis (5-0). L–Foster Griffin (4-10). S–Ryan McNeil (21).

By the numbers

3

Unearned runs by the Pelicans

7

Runs allowed by Griffin

10

Hits allowed by Griffin

Keeping records

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 77-55 (41-21 second half), Wilmington Blue Rocks 49-82 (22-40)

Next up

Who: Lynchburg Hillcats at Myrtle Beach Pelicans

When: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday

Where: TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark

Radio: MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast or TuneIn Radio App

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

