Null leads Myrtle Beach Pelicans past Wilmington Blue Rocks

Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7, (at) Wilmington Blue Rocks 1
Turning point
Charcer Burks led off the game with a solo home run to give the Pelicans an early lead.
The man
Burks, who went 3-for-4, drove in two and scored twice
Decision takers
W–James Pugliese (6-5). L–Derek Gordon (2-2).
By the numbers
0
Runs allowed by Pugliese in six innings
2
Hits allowed by Pugliese in six innings
7
Runners left on base by Wilmington
9
Pugliese’s strikeouts
Keeping records
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 76-55 (40-21 second half), Wilmington Blue Rocks 49-81 (22-39)
Next up
Who: Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Wilmington Blue Rocks
When: 1:35 p.m. Sunday
Radio: MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast or TuneIn Radio App
Comments