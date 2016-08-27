Myrtle Beach Pelicans

August 27, 2016 10:17 PM

Null leads Myrtle Beach Pelicans past Wilmington Blue Rocks

From staff reports

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7, (at) Wilmington Blue Rocks 1

Turning point

Charcer Burks led off the game with a solo home run to give the Pelicans an early lead.

The man

Burks, who went 3-for-4, drove in two and scored twice

Decision takers

W–James Pugliese (6-5). L–Derek Gordon (2-2).

By the numbers

0

Runs allowed by Pugliese in six innings

2

Hits allowed by Pugliese in six innings

7

Runners left on base by Wilmington

9

Pugliese’s strikeouts

Keeping records

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 76-55 (40-21 second half), Wilmington Blue Rocks 49-81 (22-39)

Next up

Who: Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Wilmington Blue Rocks

When: 1:35 p.m. Sunday

Radio: MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast or TuneIn Radio App

