August 27, 2016 5:32 PM

Myrtle Beach Pelicans week in review (Aug. 27, 2016)

By Max McKinnon

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans had quite a successful week, and it came at a very opportune time as the season begins to wind down.

The Pelicans already clinched their sixth consecutive Carolina League postseason berth with a 2-1 win over Carolina on Wednesday, but Myrtle Beach is fighting for the Southern Division crown as it stands just one game ahead of the Salem Red Sox with eight contests left.

After a 5-4 loss to Lynchburg to start the week, the Pelicans went on a five-game winning streak to finish 5-1. Myrtle Beach moved to 39-21 in the second half, and 75-55 overall.

David Bote went on a tear and had perhaps his most successful six-game stretch of the season for the Pelicans, picking up multiple hits in every contest except one, in which the third baseman was 1-for-5 with one run scored. He extended his season-high hitting streak to 14 games.

Meanwhile, starter Trevor Clifton – named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Year on Saturday – had the best start of the week, striking out 10 and scattering three hits across 6 2/3 shutout innings for his seventh victory of the year in Myrtle Beach’s 7-0 win Tuesday over Carolina. He leads the league in ERA (2.87), WHIP (1.19) and is second in strikeouts (122).

Last week’s results

Saturday, Aug. 20: Lynchburg 5, MB 4

Sunday: MB 7, Lynchburg 6, 10 inn.

Monday: OFF

Tuesday: MB 7, Carolina 0

Wednesday: MB 2, Carolina 1, 10 inn.

Thursday: MB 8, Carolina 4

Friday: MB 5, Wilmington 0

Top quote

“Especially after [Saturday’s loss to Lynchburg], we wanted this one. I just went up there and knew I could help my team. … I was just looking for a fastball to drive, and [Hillcats reliever Trevor Frank] left one up.”

– Pelicans catcher/designated hitter Ian Rice on his game-tying two-run home run in the ninth inning before delivering the game-winning hit in the 10th

Best stat

The Pelicans had six or more players get at least one hit in every game but one.

Star player

Bote, who was last week’s star player as well. He had an incredible slash line (.577/.607/.923) as he racked up 15 hits (one home run, one triple, four doubles, nine singles) and drove in six while scoring eight runs in six games.

Myrtle Beach statistics

Hitting

Player

POS

G

AB

R

H

2B

3B

HR

RBI

TB

BB

SO

SB

CS

OBP

SLG

AVG

OPS

E

David Bote

3B

64

240

46

83

24

2

4

33

123

27

37

6

1

.419

.513

.346

.932

10

Bryant Flete

2B

27

93

18

29

5

2

1

13

41

17

18

1

1

.430

.441

.312

.871

1

Ian Happ

2B

69

240

37

71

16

3

7

42

114

48

69

10

3

.410

.475

.296

.885

7

Donnie Dewees

OF

27

112

19

32

7

1

2

16

47

8

26

12

0

.339

.420

.286

.758

1

Gleyber Torres

SS

94

356

62

98

23

3

9

47

154

42

87

19

10

.359

.433

.275

.791

19

Ian Rice

C

49

172

30

44

12

0

6

30

74

34

48

2

2

.384

.430

.256

.814

2

Rashad Crawford

CF

83

329

59

84

18

8

3

30

127

33

73

22

6

.327

.386

.255

.713

2

Yasiel Balaguert

1B

127

499

56

127

21

0

18

90

202

39

117

5

1

.306

.405

.255

.711

9

Jason Vosler

SS

93

334

32

85

25

2

2

39

120

33

52

1

2

.325

.359

.254

.685

16

Andrew Ely

2B

51

175

17

43

7

0

1

13

53

19

46

2

3

.325

.303

.246

.628

8

Gioskar Amaya

C

44

143

15

35

9

1

5

17

61

20

36

4

1

.335

.427

.245

.762

5

Charcer Burks

OF

115

408

65

100

27

4

10

40

165

62

106

23

6

.357

.404

.245

.762

4

Daniel Lockhart

2B

37

119

16

29

6

3

1

12

44

8

24

6

1

.290

.370

.244

.660

3

Jeffrey Baez

RF

107

346

42

84

14

3

8

45

128

41

74

36

11

.325

.370

.243

.695

5

Trey Martin

LF

29

90

10

21

3

0

0

12

24

11

30

2

1

.308

.267

.233

.574

0

Daniel Spingola

OF

43

136

18

31

8

0

1

13

42

18

32

4

1

.323

.309

.228

.632

4

Shawon Dunston Jr.

LF

37

114

11

25

6

4

0

5

39

11

31

7

1

.299

.342

.219

.641

0

Jesse Hodges

3B

23

81

12

17

5

0

1

9

25

7

24

0

1

.283

.309

.210

.591

0

Pitching

Player

W

L

ERA

G

GS

CG

SHO

SV

IP

H

R

ER

HR

HB

BB

SO

WHIP

HLD

GF

Jonathan Martinez

12

6

4.19

23

23

1

0

0

131.0

129

64

61

13

4

43

77

1.31

0

0

Jake Stinnett

9

4

4.27

20

20

0

0

0

116.0

114

67

55

7

7

40

97

1.33

0

0

Trevor Clifton

7

7

2.87

22

22

0

0

0

113.0

94

42

36

4

8

41

122

1.19

0

0

Zach Hedges

7

8

2.89

16

16

1

0

0

96.2

92

46

31

4

2

18

63

1.14

0

0

Jeremy Null

4

5

4.44

19

18

0

0

0

95.1

113

55

47

8

5

20

60

1.40

1

0

Erick Leal

10

4

2.94

17

16

0

0

0

88.2

81

37

29

5

3

19

64

1.13

0

0

James Pugliese

5

5

4.25

25

5

0

0

0

72.0

72

36

34

3

4

27

70

1.38

1

2

Tommy Thorpe

4

6

3.82

36

5

0

0

1

70.2

66

30

30

6

2

31

62

1.37

7

11

Daury Torrez

1

2

3.96

38

0

0

0

2

61.1

71

32

27

6

1

17

58

1.43

6

14

Ryan McNeil

1

1

2.49

41

0

0

0

20

50.2

44

15

14

4

1

20

57

1.26

5

29

Jordan Minch

0

2

2.88

29

0

0

0

2

34.1

34

12

11

0

1

18

26

1.51

6

14

James Farris

1

2

2.40

17

0

0

0

8

30.0

21

8

8

0

0

7

36

0.93

0

13

Preston Morrison

3

0

2.12

5

5

0

0

0

29.2

24

8

7

1

2

8

28

1.08

0

0

Daniel Lewis

4

0

3.28

17

0

0

0

0

24.2

25

9

9

0

1

12

16

1.50

3

8

Craig Brooks

2

0

8.18

16

0

0

0

0

22.0

26

20

20

1

2

20

22

2.09

5

1

Pedro Araujo

0

2

5.21

13

0

0

0

1

19.0

18

12

11

2

1

13

22

1.63

1

5

Tommy Nance

2

0

1.89

12

0

0

0

2

19.0

21

5

4

0

0

7

20

1.47

3

4

Jose Rosario

1

0

1.65

12

0

0

0

5

16.1

15

3

3

0

0

8

14

1.41

1

8

David Berg

2

0

1.42

9

0

0

0

4

12.2

10

4

2

0

1

1

10

0.87

0

8

Scott Effross

0

0

3.24

5

0

0

0

0

8.1

8

3

3

0

0

2

4

1.20

0

1

Carolina League Leaders

Average

Mason Robbins,

Win-Salem:

.314

Nick Basto,

Win-Salem:

.307

Aderlin Rodriguez,

Frederick:

.303

Greg Allen,

Lynchburg:

.298

Anthony Santander,

Lynchburg:

.296

Home runs

Bobby Bradley,

Lynchburg:

29

Aderlin Rodriguez,

Frederick:

23

Anthony Santander,

Lynchburg:

19

Yasiel Balaguert,

Pelicans:

18

Conor Bierfeldt,

Frederick:

17

RBIs

Bobby Bradley,

Lynchburg:

101

Anthony Santander,

Lynchburg:

91

Yasiel Balaguert,

Pelicans:

90

Aderlin Rodriguez,

Frederick:

85

Nick Longhi,

Salem:

72

Wins

Sean Brady,

Lynchburg:

12

Jonathan Martinez,

Pelicans:

12

Matt Kent,

Salem:

10

Erick Leal,

Pelicans:

10

Boone Whiting,

Potomac:

10

ERA

Trevor Clifton,

Pelicans:

2.87

Jordan Stephens,

Win-Salem:

3.71

Trey Ball,

Salem:

3.77

Matt Kent,

Salem:

3.78

Two tied

at

3.85

Strikeouts

Jordan Stephens,

Win-Salem:

136

Trevor Clifton,

Pelicans:

122

Matt Withrow,

Carolina:

120

Mitch Brown,

Lynchburg:

112

Zach Lovvorn,

Wilmington:

107

