Myrtle Beach Pelicans week in review (Aug. 27, 2016)

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans had quite a successful week, and it came at a very opportune time as the season begins to wind down.
The Pelicans already clinched their sixth consecutive Carolina League postseason berth with a 2-1 win over Carolina on Wednesday, but Myrtle Beach is fighting for the Southern Division crown as it stands just one game ahead of the Salem Red Sox with eight contests left.
After a 5-4 loss to Lynchburg to start the week, the Pelicans went on a five-game winning streak to finish 5-1. Myrtle Beach moved to 39-21 in the second half, and 75-55 overall.
David Bote went on a tear and had perhaps his most successful six-game stretch of the season for the Pelicans, picking up multiple hits in every contest except one, in which the third baseman was 1-for-5 with one run scored. He extended his season-high hitting streak to 14 games.
Meanwhile, starter Trevor Clifton – named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Year on Saturday – had the best start of the week, striking out 10 and scattering three hits across 6 2/3 shutout innings for his seventh victory of the year in Myrtle Beach’s 7-0 win Tuesday over Carolina. He leads the league in ERA (2.87), WHIP (1.19) and is second in strikeouts (122).
Last week’s results
Saturday, Aug. 20: Lynchburg 5, MB 4
Sunday: MB 7, Lynchburg 6, 10 inn.
Monday: OFF
Tuesday: MB 7, Carolina 0
Wednesday: MB 2, Carolina 1, 10 inn.
Thursday: MB 8, Carolina 4
Friday: MB 5, Wilmington 0
Top quote
“Especially after [Saturday’s loss to Lynchburg], we wanted this one. I just went up there and knew I could help my team. … I was just looking for a fastball to drive, and [Hillcats reliever Trevor Frank] left one up.”
– Pelicans catcher/designated hitter Ian Rice on his game-tying two-run home run in the ninth inning before delivering the game-winning hit in the 10th
Best stat
The Pelicans had six or more players get at least one hit in every game but one.
Star player
Bote, who was last week’s star player as well. He had an incredible slash line (.577/.607/.923) as he racked up 15 hits (one home run, one triple, four doubles, nine singles) and drove in six while scoring eight runs in six games.
Myrtle Beach statistics
Hitting
3B
64
240
46
83
24
2
4
33
123
27
37
6
1
.419
.513
.346
.932
10
2B
27
93
18
29
5
2
1
13
41
17
18
1
1
.430
.441
.312
.871
1
2B
69
240
37
71
16
3
7
42
114
48
69
10
3
.410
.475
.296
.885
7
OF
27
112
19
32
7
1
2
16
47
8
26
12
0
.339
.420
.286
.758
1
SS
94
356
62
98
23
3
9
47
154
42
87
19
10
.359
.433
.275
.791
19
C
49
172
30
44
12
0
6
30
74
34
48
2
2
.384
.430
.256
.814
2
CF
83
329
59
84
18
8
3
30
127
33
73
22
6
.327
.386
.255
.713
2
1B
127
499
56
127
21
0
18
90
202
39
117
5
1
.306
.405
.255
.711
9
SS
93
334
32
85
25
2
2
39
120
33
52
1
2
.325
.359
.254
.685
16
2B
51
175
17
43
7
0
1
13
53
19
46
2
3
.325
.303
.246
.628
8
C
44
143
15
35
9
1
5
17
61
20
36
4
1
.335
.427
.245
.762
5
OF
115
408
65
100
27
4
10
40
165
62
106
23
6
.357
.404
.245
.762
4
2B
37
119
16
29
6
3
1
12
44
8
24
6
1
.290
.370
.244
.660
3
RF
107
346
42
84
14
3
8
45
128
41
74
36
11
.325
.370
.243
.695
5
LF
29
90
10
21
3
0
0
12
24
11
30
2
1
.308
.267
.233
.574
0
OF
43
136
18
31
8
0
1
13
42
18
32
4
1
.323
.309
.228
.632
4
LF
37
114
11
25
6
4
0
5
39
11
31
7
1
.299
.342
.219
.641
0
3B
23
81
12
17
5
0
1
9
25
7
24
0
1
.283
.309
.210
.591
0
Pitching
12
6
4.19
23
23
1
0
0
131.0
129
64
61
13
4
43
77
1.31
0
0
9
4
4.27
20
20
0
0
0
116.0
114
67
55
7
7
40
97
1.33
0
0
7
7
2.87
22
22
0
0
0
113.0
94
42
36
4
8
41
122
1.19
0
0
7
8
2.89
16
16
1
0
0
96.2
92
46
31
4
2
18
63
1.14
0
0
4
5
4.44
19
18
0
0
0
95.1
113
55
47
8
5
20
60
1.40
1
0
10
4
2.94
17
16
0
0
0
88.2
81
37
29
5
3
19
64
1.13
0
0
5
5
4.25
25
5
0
0
0
72.0
72
36
34
3
4
27
70
1.38
1
2
4
6
3.82
36
5
0
0
1
70.2
66
30
30
6
2
31
62
1.37
7
11
1
2
3.96
38
0
0
0
2
61.1
71
32
27
6
1
17
58
1.43
6
14
1
1
2.49
41
0
0
0
20
50.2
44
15
14
4
1
20
57
1.26
5
29
0
2
2.88
29
0
0
0
2
34.1
34
12
11
0
1
18
26
1.51
6
14
1
2
2.40
17
0
0
0
8
30.0
21
8
8
0
0
7
36
0.93
0
13
3
0
2.12
5
5
0
0
0
29.2
24
8
7
1
2
8
28
1.08
0
0
4
0
3.28
17
0
0
0
0
24.2
25
9
9
0
1
12
16
1.50
3
8
2
0
8.18
16
0
0
0
0
22.0
26
20
20
1
2
20
22
2.09
5
1
0
2
5.21
13
0
0
0
1
19.0
18
12
11
2
1
13
22
1.63
1
5
2
0
1.89
12
0
0
0
2
19.0
21
5
4
0
0
7
20
1.47
3
4
1
0
1.65
12
0
0
0
5
16.1
15
3
3
0
0
8
14
1.41
1
8
2
0
1.42
9
0
0
0
4
12.2
10
4
2
0
1
1
10
0.87
0
8
0
0
3.24
5
0
0
0
0
8.1
8
3
3
0
0
2
4
1.20
0
1
Carolina League Leaders
Average
Mason Robbins,
Win-Salem:
.314
Nick Basto,
Win-Salem:
.307
Aderlin Rodriguez,
Frederick:
.303
Greg Allen,
Lynchburg:
.298
Anthony Santander,
Lynchburg:
.296
Home runs
Bobby Bradley,
Lynchburg:
29
Aderlin Rodriguez,
Frederick:
23
Anthony Santander,
Lynchburg:
19
Yasiel Balaguert,
Pelicans:
18
Conor Bierfeldt,
Frederick:
17
RBIs
Bobby Bradley,
Lynchburg:
101
Anthony Santander,
Lynchburg:
91
Yasiel Balaguert,
Pelicans:
90
Aderlin Rodriguez,
Frederick:
85
Nick Longhi,
Salem:
72
Wins
Sean Brady,
Lynchburg:
12
Jonathan Martinez,
Pelicans:
12
Matt Kent,
Salem:
10
Erick Leal,
Pelicans:
10
Boone Whiting,
Potomac:
10
ERA
Trevor Clifton,
Pelicans:
2.87
Jordan Stephens,
Win-Salem:
3.71
Trey Ball,
Salem:
3.77
Matt Kent,
Salem:
3.78
Two tied
at
3.85
Strikeouts
Jordan Stephens,
Win-Salem:
136
Trevor Clifton,
Pelicans:
122
Matt Withrow,
Carolina:
120
Mitch Brown,
Lynchburg:
112
Zach Lovvorn,
Wilmington:
107
Comments