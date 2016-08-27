Null leads Myrtle Beach Pelicans past Wilmington Blue Rocks

Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5, (at) Wilmington Blue Rocks 0
Turning point
Three Pelicans batters – Charcer Burks, Donnie Dewees and Ian Rice – each doubled as Myrtle Beach staked out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning.
The man
Jeremy Null, who allowed two hits and struck out four in seven shutout innings
Decision takers
W–Null (4-5). L–Matt Enuta (7-9).
By the numbers
1
Innings in which runs were scored
3
Hits by the Blue Rocks
6
Pelicans batters who had hits
Keeping records
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 75-55 (39-21 second half), Wilmington Blue Rocks 49-80 (22-38)
Next up
Who: Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Wilmington Blue Rocks
When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday
Radio: MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast or TuneIn Radio App
Comments