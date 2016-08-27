Myrtle Beach Pelicans

August 27, 2016 12:42 AM

Null leads Myrtle Beach Pelicans past Wilmington Blue Rocks

From staff reports

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5, (at) Wilmington Blue Rocks 0

Turning point

Three Pelicans batters – Charcer Burks, Donnie Dewees and Ian Rice – each doubled as Myrtle Beach staked out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning.

The man

Jeremy Null, who allowed two hits and struck out four in seven shutout innings

Decision takers

W–Null (4-5). L–Matt Enuta (7-9).

By the numbers

1

Innings in which runs were scored

3

Hits by the Blue Rocks

6

Pelicans batters who had hits

Keeping records

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 75-55 (39-21 second half), Wilmington Blue Rocks 49-80 (22-38)

Next up

Who: Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Wilmington Blue Rocks

When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday

Radio: MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast or TuneIn Radio App

Related content

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Comments

Videos

Myrtle Beach Pelicans shut out Winston-Salem Dash

View more video

Sports Videos