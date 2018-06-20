Why former Atlanta Braves stars Andruw Jones & Steve Avery are headed to Myrtle Beach

Atlanta Braves legends Steve Avery and Andruw Jones will help the Myrtle Beach Pelicans celebrate their 20th anniversary on July 20 and 21 as part of Braves Weekend at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. A Freddie Freeman bobblehead giveaway will also be part of the weekend.
Avery will make an appearance at the Pelicans' 7:05 p.m. game against Potomac on Friday, July 20. He will participate in a meet and greet session prior to the game before signing autographs for approximately an hour after first pitch. Jones' meet and greet and autograph sessions are sandwiched around the 6:05 p.m. first pitch against Winston-Salem on July 21.
Avery, who pitched in seven games with Myrtle Beach during a rehabilitation assignment in 2000, was 18-8 with a 3.38 ERA in 1991, when he finished sixth in the National League Cy Young Award voting. Over 11 big league seasons with Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati and Detroit, Avery went 96-83 with a 4.19 ERA, helping the Braves win the 1995 World Series.
In the minor leagues, Avery played for Pelicans manager Buddy Bailey with the 1989 Greenville Braves.
Jones won 10 consecutive Rawlings Gold Glove Awards in center field from 1998-2007, and during his 17-year career with the Braves, Dodgers, Rangers, White Sox and Yankees, he appeared in the All-Star Game five times and earned both the Hank Aaron Award and Silver Slugger Award for outfielders in 2005, when he led the league with 51 home runs and 128 RBIs and finished second in MVP balloting.
In the 1996 World Series, he became the youngest player ever to homer in the postseason and just the second player in baseball history to go deep in his first two World Series at-bats.
A limited amount of all-inclusive Braves Weekend VIP packages are available. For $60, VIPs will receive a field box ticket to the two games, a meal voucher to the Clark and Addison Grille for each game and a wristband for access to both meet and greet sessions.
Braves Weekend also features a July 21 bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans once the gates open at 5 p.m. courtesy of WMBF, The Sun News and NASH FM. The bobblehead is part of Myrtle Beach's 20th anniversary collectable series with Brian McCann, Gleyber Torres and Ian Happ.
The Pelicans were the Advanced Class A affiliate of the Braves for the franchise's first 12 years from 1999-2010, then spent four years with the Texas Rangers before the current four years with the Chicago Cubs.
Visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Braves for more information.
Comments