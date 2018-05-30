Known for personality and a prostate exam, Milovich accepts another minor league job

Myrtle Beach Pelicans president Andy Milovich has accepted a new position within the team’s parent company, Greenberg Sports Group, though he’s not entirely leaving the Pelicans.
Milovich has been named president and general manager of the Frisco (Texas) RoughRiders, of the Class Double-A Texas League, and is moving to the north Texas area to oversee the franchise’s day-to-day business operations.
The RoughRiders are an affiliate of the Texas Rangers, which Myrtle Beach was for four years through the 2014 season, while the Pelicans have been a Chicgo Cubs affilate
Milovich has served as the Pelicans’ top executive since December 2012 and will maintain his role as president in Myrtle Beach and continue to guide all major franchise decisions. Ryan Moore was named general manager in December and will expand his management responsibilities.
“Though his day-to-day responsibilities will be primarily focused on his new role with the Frisco RoughRiders starting immediately, Andy and I felt strongly that his ongoing involvement in guiding the Pelicans was essential in order for us to continue to build on the positive momentum the franchise has created, both at the ballpark and in the Myrtle Beach community, over the five-and-a-half years of his leadership tenure,” said Greenberg Sports Group chairman and Pelicans managing partner Chuck Greenberg in a release.
Milovich has helped the Pelicans build community engagement and create both innovative game day promotions and creative marketing campaigns.
In 2014, he gained notoriety by taking a prostate exam during the seventh inning stretch at Pelicans Ballpark. Milovich sang “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” while bent over with his head out of the press box window during the exam, which was the result of a promise Milovich gave a 1o-year-old cancer patient.
The exam received attention on NBC’s Today Show the next morning, and in the leadup to the exam, Milovich and the Pelicans received attention in numerous newspapers including the Orlando Sentinel and Washington Post, on SI.com and BaseballAmerica.com, and on ESPN, the Major League Baseball channel and radio stations in cities including San Diego, Tampa, Cleveland, Toronto, Chicago and Portland, Ore.
According to the Pelicans, Milovich guided the team to new club records in ticket revenue and led it to Baseball America’s 2015 Bob Freitas Award as the top Class-A Minor League Baseball franchise in the country. He also led the creation of the Pelicans Play It Forward Community Initiative that has given back over $2 million in donations, fundraising proceeds, in-kind services and community service since launching the program in 2013.
Milovich is in his 28th season in Minor League Baseball, the past 22 at the General Manager level or higher.
Moore rejoined the Pelicans for his second stint with the franchise in October 2014, serving in the role of VP of Business Development until his promotion to GM last December. He began his baseball career as a Ticket Account Executive in Myrtle Beach in 2008 and his other baseball stops include the Triple-A Gwinnett (Ga.) Braves (2011-13) and the Class-A Jupiter (Fl.) Hammerheads, where he was GM from August 2013 until re-joining the Pelicans.
