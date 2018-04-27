Want to help Windsor Green fire victims? You can do that and watch a Pelicans game

In the wake of the fire at the Windsor Green apartments complex in Carolina Forest earlier this month, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans are raising funds for the displaced residents.
Fans can purchase a ticket to a game Tuesday or Wednesday against the Carolina Mudcats online at myrtlebeachpelicans.com/tickets using the promo code “WG,” to donate $5 from every ticket to those affected by the fire. The team will also donate proceeds from the 50/50 raffle on those nights will be accepting donations in the form of cash, gift cards and toiletries at Pelicans Ballpark. Organizers request that no clothes be donated.
The team is also offering a free ticket and meal at those two games to those affected by the fire. Displaced residents just need to stop by the Pelicans Box Office.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. for 7:05 p.m. first pitches both nights. Other promotional offers include $2 tacos and tallboys until 8 p.m.on Tuesday, and buy-one get-one hot dogs on Wednesday. Call 843-918-6000 for more information.
