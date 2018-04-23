Former 2016 Myrtle Beach Pelicans teammates make major league debuts on weekend

A pair of teammates from the 2016 Myrtle Beach Pelicans team that won the Carolina League championship made their major league debuts this past weekend.
David Bote played for the Chicago Cubs on Saturday against Colorado at Coors Field in Denver and doubled in his first at-bat, finishing 1-for-3 as Chicago’s third baseman in a 5-2 loss.
Gleyber Torres debuted with the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium and went 0-for-4 while playing second base in the Yankees' 5-1 victory over Toronto. Torres is ranked by MLB.com as the No. 5 prospect in baseball.
In the postseason for Myrtle Beach, Bote was 15-for-26 with nine RBI in seven games and was named the Carolina League’s Most Valuable Player for the playoffs.
Torres played in just seven games on the Pelicans' 2015 championship squad, and the Caracas, Venezuela native played in 94 games in Myrtle Beach in 2016 batting .275 with 23 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 47 RBI and 19 stolen bases before being traded in Chicago’s trade for Aroldis Chapman in July 2016.
Former Myrtle Beach farmhands Billy McKinney (New York Yankees, March 30) and Pedro Araujo (Baltimore Orioles, March 31) have also made their Major League debuts this season. In the Pelicans’ 20 seasons, 173 players including rehabbers have eventually reached the major leagues.
The Pelicans will give away a special Turn Two Bobblehead featuring Torres and his former Myrtle Beach teammate Ian Happ to the first 1,000 fans through the gates prior to the club's 6:05 p.m. game on Saturday, August 11 against the Wilmington Blue Rocks.
