Carolina Forest High's Blanton gets a taste of his calling with Pelicans

Dylan Blanton did Friday night at Pelicans Balllpark what he intends to do for the rest of his life.
After throwing out the first pitch prior to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans minor league baseball game against the Down East Wood Ducks, Blanton had an opportunity to call part of the game on both radio and as the public address announcer.
Blanton loves baseball, and being a public address announcer or radio broadcaster can be his avenue into the game.
Blanton was born with a tumor wrapped around his spinal cord that wasn't discovered until he was 8 years old. The removal of the tumor confined Blanton to a wheelchair.
"I've always loved sports and I've always wanted to play baseball, so my next step is to be a sports announcer," Blanton said. "I'd like to work with ESPN one day. I like PA and I want to do a little bit of all of it."
Blanton does some PA announcing at Carolina Forest baseball games. He will be soon be graduating from Carolina Forest and has been accepted at Coastal Carolina University, where he will be in the life skills program.
Blanton has previously thrown out the first pitch at a Coastal baseball game.
