Catch by Myrtle Beach Pelicans outfielder gets attention from ESPN’s SportsCenter

It hasn't taken D.J. Wilson long to impress with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.
Wilson, ranked the eight-best prospect in the Chicago Cubs' system, recently made ESPN show SportsCenter's Top 10 plays with a diving catch he made against the Frederick Keys on Sunday. Wilson ran a long way in chasing down fly ball in the left-center field gap before making an impressive catch while diving toward the outfield wall.
Wilson then got up and nearly doubled up a runner at first base. The only reason it wasn't a double play is the relay throw was bobbled at first.
From out of nowhere! #SCtop10 (via @Pelicanbaseball) pic.twitter.com/V2CnxCfis0— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 10, 2018
SportsCenter tweeted the catch with the caption "From out of nowhere!"
