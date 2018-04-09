TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark in Myrtle Beach, SC.
TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark in Myrtle Beach, SC.
TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Catch by Myrtle Beach Pelicans outfielder gets attention from ESPN’s SportsCenter

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

April 09, 2018 10:04 PM

It hasn't taken D.J. Wilson long to impress with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Wilson, ranked the eight-best prospect in the Chicago Cubs' system, recently made ESPN show SportsCenter's Top 10 plays with a diving catch he made against the Frederick Keys on Sunday. Wilson ran a long way in chasing down fly ball in the left-center field gap before making an impressive catch while diving toward the outfield wall.

Wilson then got up and nearly doubled up a runner at first base. The only reason it wasn't a double play is the relay throw was bobbled at first.

SportsCenter tweeted the catch with the caption "From out of nowhere!"

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cleveland boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game

View More Video