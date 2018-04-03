Several of the Chicago Cubs' top prospects featured on Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster

The Chicago Cubs have built from within over the past few years, developing players in their minor league system that have helped the big league club reach three straight National League Championship Series and win a World Series title.
The call-ups of several players and trades of a few other top prospects have taken much of the talent from the farm system.
But a lot of what talent remains in the system will start the season at the Cubs Advanced-A level with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.
According to MLB.com, six of the Chicago Cubs’ top 26 prospects will begin the season in Myrtle Beach, led by 19-year-old shortstop Aramis Ademan of the Dominican Republic, who is ranked second in the organization.
The others include right-handed pitcher Alex Lange, a 2017 first round draft pick out of LSU (ranked fifth), outfielder D.J. Wilson (ninth), right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson (19th), left-handed pitcher Bryan Hudson (25th) and infielder Wladimir Galindo (26th).
With the promotion of so many position players in recent years, the majority of the Cubs’ top prospects are pitchers.
Baseball America has Ademan, Wilson, Lange, Thompson and Hudson all ranked among the top 15 Cubs prospects.
In addition, ESPN’s Keith Law has Ademan ranked as the top Cubs prospect and has Lange, Wilson and Thompson ranked among his top 21 team prospects. He has just two Cubs prospects ranked among his top 100 in minor league baseball, however, including Ademan.
The Cubs farm system has been ranked 28th this season by Baseball America and 25th by Law.
The Cubs farm system was ranked among the top systems in baseball for several years with an abundance of talented position players including Ian Happ, Albert Almora, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber, who are all now helping the Cubs win.
Much of what the Cubs had left in the system was traded – included former Pelicans Eloy Jimenez and Gleyber Torres – in deals for Aroldis Chapman, Jose Quintana, Justin Wilson and Alex Avila.
Pelicans fans can get their first glimpse of the club's 2018 opening day squad with the annual Meet the Team party from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Broadway Louie's at Broadway at the Beach.
The event will include team introductions, an autograph session and karaoke, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own items for players and coaches to autograph.
The Pelicans are in their 20th season as a franchise and fourth with the Cubs, and made the playoffs last season after winning the Carolina League championship in both 2015 and 2016. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, call 843-918-6000 or visit the Pelicans box office.
For the third consecutive season, The CW21 (WWMB) will broadcast select Pelicans home games. This season, the Sinclair Broadcast affiliate will televise every weekend home game. The first of 22 broadcasts is set for 6 p.m.Saturday and features the Frederick Keys, an affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.
