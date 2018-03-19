Here's the Myrtle Beach Pelicans' promotional schedule for 2018 season

Winning has been a common theme for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in recent years.
In 2018, as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs try to continue that trend, there will be plenty of fun themes for fans to enjoy while attending games at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.
The Pelicans recently announced their upcoming promotional schedule, which includes theme nights such as Myrtle Beach Mermen Night, a salute to Bull Durham, NASA Night, Halloween Night, Braves Weekend, Women in Sports Night, Christmas Vacation Night, Touch-A-Truck Night, Old School Hip Hop Night, Cubs-A-Palooza and more.
It all comes in celebration of the franchise’s 20-year history.
Weekly favorites Wiener Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays and Locals Appreciation Saturdays will return and be joined by new promotions including specials such as $2 Tacos and Tallboys presented by Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant on Tuesdays, Beer Brats & Baseball along with First Responder Night for each Friday and a Ultimate Kids Day every Sunday,
Each Saturday will include a 20th Anniversary Celebration with giveaways such as a set of interlocking bobbleheads (Brian McCann, Freddie Freeman, Ian Happ and Gleyber Torres), a photo baseball giveaway every Saturday in June that highlights the Braves, Rangers and Cubs eras, respectively as well as a managers' edition, a What-If-Night jersey giveaway and more.
Other features include a weekly Monday Half Off for Hunger event, courtesy of Lowes Foods, where fans can save half off of their ticket price when they donate items from the approved Backpack Buddies list, First Responder Fridays courtesy of 707 Shooting Range, Locals Appreciation Saturdays, Embrace Veterans Saturdays, Ultimate Kids Sunday, courtesy of Anderson Brothers Bank, every Sunday that includes a special kid-friendly theme, free inflatables, a pregame, on-field catch, face painting, balloon artists and more.
Celebrity DJ Post-Game Parties will return to TicketReturn.Com Field for two occasions this season. While the celebrity DJs will be announced at a later date, the postgame parties are set for June 14 and Aug. 2. Fans will also have the opportunity to catch at least one of the team's 15 East Coast Pyrotechnics Fireworks Extravaganza shows between April 5 and August 18.
For more details on these nights and a complete listing of the Pelicans' 2018 promotional schedule visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Promotions.
Tickets are on sale now at the Pelicans Box Office and at myrtlebeachpelicans.com, where more information on this year’s promotions are also available.
