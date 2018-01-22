Nitro Circus, a gnarly motocross tour promising absurd tricks, coming to Myrtle Beach

Death-defying tricks and the largest ramps on tour are part of the Nitro Circus that is coming to TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark in Myrtle Beach on June 19.
This year’s version of the action sports event that features motorbike tricks similar to the X Games is called the Next Level Tour.
The tour is touting a high-octane, full-moto show with jaw-dropping world firsts and absurd stunts.
Myrtle Beach has secured one of a limited number of tour stops. The Next Level Tour launches in late April and will visit more than 10 cities across North America through June.
Tickets are available beginning 10 a.m. Friday at nitrocircus.live. The tour will have an open date on June 20 in case of inclement weather.
Nitro Circus is the brainchild of Travis Pastrana, a NASCAR driver and stunt performer who has won championships and X Games gold medals in several events. The Next Level Tour features the best athletes in action sports taking on the biggest ramps in the world.
The freestyle motocross (FMX) Next Level takeoff ramp towers 15 feet above the show floor – which the tour says is 5 feet taller than anything toured before – and launches riders more than 60 feet into the sky. The lander also looms large, standing 23 feet high.
The setup was first dreamed up at Travis’ “Pastranaland” compound and then perfected at Nitro World Games after years of research and development.
The FMX Next Level ramps feature elements from the setup used by Josh Sheehan in 2015 to accomplish a triple back flip on a motorbike as well as the FMX front flip ramp used at Nitro World Games. The same ramp was used when Gregg Duffy made global headlines in 2016 when he landed the world’s first double front flip while last summer Harry Bink scored a world’s first of his own: the front flip rock solid.
Nitro Circus athletes also specialize in tricks on BMX bikes, skateboards and rollerblades.
Nitro’s athletes will battle in an in-show Next Level Series FMX competition during each performance to determine the gnarliest rider on the planet. A panel of judges will determine a winner at each tour stop with the overall champion crowned at the end of the tour. Cash prizes are on the line.
In addition to pushing FMX to its limits, one Nitro Circus’ daredevil will go airborne on a 450-pound snowmobile while a new cast of characters will entertain by flipping a multitude of motorized contraptions.
The show has four levels of pricing, from $28 standing room tickets to a $99 Nitro VIP Club package that includes premiere seats, an opportunity to take a look behind the scenes through a pre-show track walk, meet and greet during an autograph signing session, souvenir poster and chance to win Nitro Circus swag.
Show sponsors include Kevlar, Yokohama, Parts Canada, Brimstone, Grunt Style, Vivid Seats and EDGEtv.
