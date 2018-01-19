History to be made in Myrtle Beach as Bailey returns to manage Pelicans

Buddy Bailey is set to make more history while in a Myrtle Beach Pelicans uniform.
The Chicago Cubs on Thursday announced that the longtime minor league manager, who is seven wins shy of cracking the all-time top 10, will be at the helm for the Pelicans for the third straight season in 2018.
Bailey led the Pelicans – the Cubs’ Advanced Class-A affiliate out of the Carolinas League – to a 2016 Mills Cup title and the team has reached the postseason in both seasons with him in charge.
Under Bailey in 2017, the Pelicans won the Southern Division First Half title to earn a playoff berth while going 73-67 overall.
Never miss a local story.
In Bailey’s first year in Myrtle Beach, the Pelicans went 82-57 overall and won the 2016 Mills Cup, the fourth in franchise history.
The veteran skipper is going into his 30th season as a minor league manager in 2018.
Anderson Tavarez will return as pitching coach and Ty Wright will resume his role as hitting coach with the club.
Newcomers to the staff for 2018 include Carlos Rojas (assistant coach), Logan Stevenson (athletic trainer) and Keegan Knoll (strength coach).
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments