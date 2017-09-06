Southern Division title series between Pelicans, Down East now a best-of-3

Rain put a halt to plans Wednesday for the opening game of the Carolina League’s Southern Division championship series between Myrtle Beach and Down East.
Instead, the series opener will be played on Thursday. First pitch will be at 6 p.m.
Myrtle Beach will send right-hander Mike Rucker (5-5) to the hill in Game 1, while Down East will counter with Jonathan Hernandez (3-6).
With Hurricane Irma looming in the forecast, the Carolina League has altered things a bit, going with a best-of-3 instead of the customary best-of-5 series.
Game 1 will be played in Kinston, N.C. on Thursday, with a doubleheader taking place Friday night at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark in Myrtle Beach.
The first game of the doubleheader will begin at 5:05 p.m., with the series finale — if necessary — coming 30 minutes later.
Myrtle Beach is in pursuit of its third consecutive Mills Cup championship, hoping to become the first club in Carolina League history to accomplish the feat.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
