Myrtle Beach Pelicans finish regular season with loss to Carolina Mudcats

Final score
(At) Carolina Mudcats 3, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 1
Turning point
With Carolina leading 1-0, Max McDowell added an insurance run on a solo home run in the second inning, a score that would prove crucial.
Offensive star
P.J. Higgins, who went 1-for-2 with Myrtle Beach’s lone RBI.
Decision takers
Winner: Mudcats starter Kodi Medeiros (8-9), who allowed six hits and struck out four in six shutout innings.
Loser: Pelicans starter Oscar De La Cruz (4-3), who allowed one run on two hits in one inning.
By the numbers
3Straight innings the Mudcats scored in to start the game
8Runners left on base by Myrtle Beach
10Strikeouts by Pelicans pitchers
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach 73-67 (30-40 second half), Carolina 73-65 (37-33)
On deck
Myrtle Beach at Down East, 6:05 p.m. Wednesday
