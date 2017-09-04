P.J. Higgins had Myrtle Beach’s lone RBI on Monday.
Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Myrtle Beach Pelicans finish regular season with loss to Carolina Mudcats

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

September 04, 2017 9:59 PM

Final score

(At) Carolina Mudcats 3, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 1

Turning point

With Carolina leading 1-0, Max McDowell added an insurance run on a solo home run in the second inning, a score that would prove crucial.

Offensive star

P.J. Higgins, who went 1-for-2 with Myrtle Beach’s lone RBI.

Decision takers

Winner: Mudcats starter Kodi Medeiros (8-9), who allowed six hits and struck out four in six shutout innings.

Loser: Pelicans starter Oscar De La Cruz (4-3), who allowed one run on two hits in one inning.

By the numbers

3Straight innings the Mudcats scored in to start the game

8Runners left on base by Myrtle Beach

10Strikeouts by Pelicans pitchers

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach 73-67 (30-40 second half), Carolina 73-65 (37-33)

On deck

Myrtle Beach at Down East, 6:05 p.m. Wednesday

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

