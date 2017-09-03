Carolina Mudcats shut out Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Final score
(At) Carolina Mudcats 1, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 0
Turning point
Monte Harrison singled in the game’s lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Offensive star
Myrtle Beach’s P.J. Higgins, who went 2-for-4.
Decision takers
Winner: Mudcats starter Jordan Yamamoto (9-4), who allowed seven hits and struck out seven in seven scoreless innings.
Loser: Pelicans reliever Dakota Mekkes (5-2), who allowed one run on two hits and struck out one in one inning.
By the numbers
2Total extra-base hits
3Hits by Carolina
8Hits by Myrtle Beach
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach 73-66 (30-39 second half), Carolina 72-65 (36-33)
On deck
Myrtle Beach at Carolina, noon Monday
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
