Myrtle Beach’s P.J. Higgins had two hits Sunday.
Myrtle Beach’s P.J. Higgins had two hits Sunday. Larry Kave Myrtle Beach Pelicans
Myrtle Beach’s P.J. Higgins had two hits Sunday. Larry Kave Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Carolina Mudcats shut out Myrtle Beach Pelicans

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

September 03, 2017 9:09 PM

Final score

(At) Carolina Mudcats 1, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 0

Turning point

Monte Harrison singled in the game’s lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Offensive star

Myrtle Beach’s P.J. Higgins, who went 2-for-4.

Decision takers

Winner: Mudcats starter Jordan Yamamoto (9-4), who allowed seven hits and struck out seven in seven scoreless innings.

Loser: Pelicans reliever Dakota Mekkes (5-2), who allowed one run on two hits and struck out one in one inning.

By the numbers

2Total extra-base hits

3Hits by Carolina

8Hits by Myrtle Beach

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach 73-66 (30-39 second half), Carolina 72-65 (36-33)

On deck

Myrtle Beach at Carolina, noon Monday

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cleveland boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game

Cleveland boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game 0:51

Cleveland boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game
Pelicans' Jimenez smashes stadium light with monster home run 0:11

Pelicans' Jimenez smashes stadium light with monster home run

100 lucky kids get free bikes as Pelicans celebrate Splash's birthday 0:05

100 lucky kids get free bikes as Pelicans celebrate Splash's birthday

View More Video