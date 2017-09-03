Former Coastal Carolina standout signed by another NFL team day after being cut

Former Coastal Carolina standout Matt Hazel is getting another shot with an NFL team.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound receiver was claimed off waivers Sunday by the Indianapolis Colts a day after being cut by the Washington Redskins on Saturday.

Hazel was drafted in the sixth round by the Miami Dolphins in 2014. He played his first two seasons there but saw action in only five games before being waived at the start of the 2016 season. He joined the Buffalo Bills practice squad but was released and joined the Redskins practice squad.

Players released by teams to get down to their 53-man roster had to clear waivers through noon Sunday. Players signed by another team must be added to that team’s 53-man roster.