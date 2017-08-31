Zack Short reached base six times for Myrtle Beach on Thursday, helping the Pelicans to a 9-2 win over Buies Creek.
Pelicans take series over Buies Creek, send message ahead of playoffs

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

August 31, 2017 5:16 PM

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 9, Buies Creek Astros 2

Turning point

Already up 2-0 in the fifth, Myrtle Beach strung together three consecutive hits to add a pair of runs to its tally.

Offensive star

Myrtle Beach leadoff man Zack Short was 3-for-3 on the afternoon, reaching base three more times via walks. He scored two runs.

Decision takers

Winner: Mike Rucker (5-5) pitched six innings, giving up two runs on four hits. He struck out two Buies Creek batters.

Loser: Ryan Hartman (2-6) went 4 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on nine hits.

By the numbers

0 Games left against Buies Creek this season for Myrtle Beach.

17 Hits by Myrtle Beach batters on Thursday at Buies Creek.

50 Strikes thrown by Pelicans starter Mike Rucker in Thursday’s game against Buies Creek.

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach is 30-36 in the second half of the Carolina League season. Buies Creek is 36-29 in the latter portion of the league slate, its magic number to clinch the Southern Division’s second half title now three.

On deck

Myrtle Beach will travel to Carolina for a four-game set to end the regular season. First pitch on Friday will come at 7 p.m.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

