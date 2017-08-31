Pelicans take series over Buies Creek, send message ahead of playoffs

Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 9, Buies Creek Astros 2
Turning point
Already up 2-0 in the fifth, Myrtle Beach strung together three consecutive hits to add a pair of runs to its tally.
Offensive star
Myrtle Beach leadoff man Zack Short was 3-for-3 on the afternoon, reaching base three more times via walks. He scored two runs.
Decision takers
Winner: Mike Rucker (5-5) pitched six innings, giving up two runs on four hits. He struck out two Buies Creek batters.
Loser: Ryan Hartman (2-6) went 4 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on nine hits.
By the numbers
0 Games left against Buies Creek this season for Myrtle Beach.
17 Hits by Myrtle Beach batters on Thursday at Buies Creek.
50 Strikes thrown by Pelicans starter Mike Rucker in Thursday’s game against Buies Creek.
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach is 30-36 in the second half of the Carolina League season. Buies Creek is 36-29 in the latter portion of the league slate, its magic number to clinch the Southern Division’s second half title now three.
On deck
Myrtle Beach will travel to Carolina for a four-game set to end the regular season. First pitch on Friday will come at 7 p.m.
