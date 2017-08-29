Myrtle Beach’s Jesse Hodges drove in two runs Tuesday.
Myrtle Beach Pelicans come up short in opener against Buies Creek Astros

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

August 29, 2017 10:27 PM

Game 1 Final score

(At) Buies Creek Astros 4, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2

Turning point

With the score tied at 2, Ronnie Dawson gave the Astros the lead on an RBI groundout and Buies Creek never looked back.

Offensive star

Myrtle Beach’s Jesse Hodges, who had a double and two RBIs.

Decision takers

Winner: Astros starter Abdiel Saldana (2-0), who allowed two runs on four hits and struck out four in five innings.

Loser: Pelicans starter Alec Mills (0-1), who allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out two in four innings.

By the numbers

1Innings in which Myrtle Beach scored

4Combined doubles

10Strikeouts by Astros pitchers

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach 71-63 (28-36 second half), Buies Creek 73-60 (36-27)

On deck

Myrtle Beach at Buies Creek, 7 p.m. Wednesday

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

