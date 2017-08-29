Myrtle Beach Pelicans come up short in opener against Buies Creek Astros

Game 1 Final score
(At) Buies Creek Astros 4, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2
Turning point
With the score tied at 2, Ronnie Dawson gave the Astros the lead on an RBI groundout and Buies Creek never looked back.
Offensive star
Myrtle Beach’s Jesse Hodges, who had a double and two RBIs.
Decision takers
Winner: Astros starter Abdiel Saldana (2-0), who allowed two runs on four hits and struck out four in five innings.
Loser: Pelicans starter Alec Mills (0-1), who allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out two in four innings.
By the numbers
1Innings in which Myrtle Beach scored
4Combined doubles
10Strikeouts by Astros pitchers
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach 71-63 (28-36 second half), Buies Creek 73-60 (36-27)
On deck
Myrtle Beach at Buies Creek, 7 p.m. Wednesday
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
