Myers caps Myrtle Beach comeback as Pelicans top Carolina Mudcats in 10

Game 1 Final score
(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6, Carolina Mudcats 5 (10)
Turning point
After going down 5-4 in the top of the 10th, Myrtle Beach responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame. With the bases loaded and one out, Connor Myers singled in the go-ahead run as the Pelicans walked off in the 10th inning.
Offensive star
Myrtle Beach’s Trent Giambrone, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI.
Decision takers
Winner: Myrtle Beach reliever Pedro Araujo (5-1), who allowed one run on two hits and two strikeouts in five innings.
Loser: Carolina reliever Luke Barker (1-1), who allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits without recording an out.
By the numbers
0Regular-season home games left for the Pelicans
3Combined runs scored in the 10th inning
13Hits by Myrtle Beach
Keeping record
Carolina 66-65, Myrtle Beach 71-62
On deck
Myrtle Beach at Buies Creek, 7 p.m. Tuesday
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
