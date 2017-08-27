Myrtle Beach’s Connor Myers provided the game-winning RBI single on Sunday.
Myers caps Myrtle Beach comeback as Pelicans top Carolina Mudcats in 10

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

August 27, 2017 10:11 PM

Game 1 Final score

(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6, Carolina Mudcats 5 (10)

Turning point

After going down 5-4 in the top of the 10th, Myrtle Beach responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame. With the bases loaded and one out, Connor Myers singled in the go-ahead run as the Pelicans walked off in the 10th inning.

Offensive star

Myrtle Beach’s Trent Giambrone, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI.

Decision takers

Winner: Myrtle Beach reliever Pedro Araujo (5-1), who allowed one run on two hits and two strikeouts in five innings.

Loser: Carolina reliever Luke Barker (1-1), who allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits without recording an out.

By the numbers

0Regular-season home games left for the Pelicans

3Combined runs scored in the 10th inning

13Hits by Myrtle Beach

Keeping record

Carolina 66-65, Myrtle Beach 71-62

On deck

Myrtle Beach at Buies Creek, 7 p.m. Tuesday

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

