Myrtle Beach manager Buddy Bailey reached 2,000 wins for his career on Thursday night.
Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Bailey reaches career milestone, Pelicans continue roll with win over Down East

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

August 24, 2017 10:48 PM

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5, Down East Wood Ducks 4

Turning point

Down 4-2 in the seventh, Jesse Hodges’ double brought in a pair of runs. Tyler Alamo followed him with an RBI double of his own to bring in the winning run for the Pelicans.

Offensive star

Myrtle Beach left fielder Eddy Martinez was 2-for-4 with a run scored in a winning effort.

Decision takers

Winner: Ryan Kellogg (5-7) came out of the bullpen to pitch four innings, giving up two runs on three hits.

Loser: Jacob Shortslef (0-5) pitched two innings, giving up three runs on as many hits.

By the numbers

3 Myrtle Beach was three runs behind Down East going into the bottom of the sixth inning.

11 Number of wins for the Pelicans over the course of the past 13 games.

2,000 Thursday’s win marked the 2,000th in the career of Myrtle Beach manager Buddy Bailey.

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach now is 27-33 during the second half of the Carolina League season. Down East is 30-30.

On deck

The Pelicans begin their final home stand of the season as the Carolina Mudcats come to call. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

