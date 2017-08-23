Myrtle Beach’s Kyle Miller ceded only two runs, but that would be all the Down East Wood Ducks would need on Wednesday night.
Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Hernandez strikes out seven, leads Down East to win over Pelicans

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

August 23, 2017 10:47 PM

Final score

Down East Wood Ducks 2, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 0

Turning point

With two on an one out, Luis La O’s sacrifice fly to center field brought in the game’s first run. It would prove to be more than enough for the Wood Ducks on this night, as Myrtle Beach was unable to muster a run.

Offensive star

Down East shortstop Josh Morgan was 2-for-4 in the game with a run scored.

Decision takers

Winner: Jonathan Hernandez (2-6) pitched 7 1/3 innings, giving up five hits while striking out seven.

Loser: Kyle Miller (4-4) went 4 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on eight hits.

By the numbers

0 Myrtle Beach pitchers did not walk a Down East batter in Wednesday’s game.

35 The teams combined to leave 35 runs on base in Wednesday’s game.

1,999 Myrtle Beach manager Buddy Bailey remains one win from his 2,000th going into Thursday night.

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach is 26-33 over the course of the second half of the Carolina League season. Down East improves its record to 30-29 during the same span.

On deck

Myrtle Beach and Down East complete their season series Thursday night at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

