Myrtle Beach’s Robert Garcia drove in two runs Tuesday.
Garcia comes through in clutch, Myrtle Beach Pelicans top Down East Wood Ducks

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

August 22, 2017 10:28 PM

Game 1 Final score

(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7, Down East Wood Ducks 3

Turning point

With Myrtle Beach trailing 3-2, Robert Garcia singled in a pair of runs in a three-run sixth inning as hte Pelicans took the lead for good.

Offensive star

Garcia, who went 2-for-4.

Decision takers

Winner: Pelicans reliever Dakota Mekkes (5-1), who allowed one run on no hits and struck out one in two innings.

Loser: Wood Ducks starter Wes Benjamin (8-7), who allowed five runs on nine hits and struck out three in 5 1/3 innings.

By the numbers

2Extra-base hits by Down East

8Strikeouts by Pelicans pitchers

14Hits by Myrtle Beach

Keeping record

Down East 53-74 (29-29), Myrtle Beach 69-59 (26-32)

On deck

Down East Wood Ducks at Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 7:05 p.m. Wednesday

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

