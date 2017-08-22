Garcia comes through in clutch, Myrtle Beach Pelicans top Down East Wood Ducks

Game 1 Final score
(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7, Down East Wood Ducks 3
Turning point
With Myrtle Beach trailing 3-2, Robert Garcia singled in a pair of runs in a three-run sixth inning as hte Pelicans took the lead for good.
Offensive star
Garcia, who went 2-for-4.
Decision takers
Winner: Pelicans reliever Dakota Mekkes (5-1), who allowed one run on no hits and struck out one in two innings.
Loser: Wood Ducks starter Wes Benjamin (8-7), who allowed five runs on nine hits and struck out three in 5 1/3 innings.
By the numbers
2Extra-base hits by Down East
8Strikeouts by Pelicans pitchers
14Hits by Myrtle Beach
Keeping record
Down East 53-74 (29-29), Myrtle Beach 69-59 (26-32)
On deck
Down East Wood Ducks at Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 7:05 p.m. Wednesday
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments