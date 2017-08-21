Alamo’s power display nets him Carolina League weekly honor

Much like the home runs he hit over the past week, Myrtle Beach Pelicans first baseman Tyler Alamo left no doubt for Carolina League voters as to who was the best player on the circuit this past week.
The native of Orange, Calif., was named Carolina League Player of the Week for his work from Aug. 14-20. He is the first Pelicans position player to pick up a weekly award this season.
During an eight-game stretch, Alamo was 11-for-28 with three home runs, two doubles and eight RBIs. He also scored eight runs and recorded three multi-hit games.
Alamo became the first Myrtle Beach player in three years to hit three home runs in one day during Saturday’s doubleheader at Wilmington, the last of them a game-winner.
For the season, he is hitting .282 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs.
The Pelicans begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday when they host the Down East Wood Ducks. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
