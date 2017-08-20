Connor Myers scored the winning run for the Pelicans on Sunday.
Connor Myers scored the winning run for the Pelicans on Sunday. Larry Kave Myrtle Beach Pelicans
Connor Myers scored the winning run for the Pelicans on Sunday. Larry Kave Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Myrtle Beach Pelicans edge Wilmington Blue Rocks for series sweep

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

August 20, 2017 9:43 PM

Game 1 Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2, (at) Wilmington Blue Rocks 1

Turning point

Connor Myers scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning to break a 1-all tie.

Offensive star

Myers, who went 1-for-2.

Decision takers

Winner: Pelicans reliever David Berg (1-2), who allowed three hits and struck out three in three shutout innings.

Loser: Blue Rocks reliever Luis Rico (0-2), who allowed one run on two hits and struck out five in three innings.

By the numbers

1Total extra-base hits

4Hits by Myrtle Beach

13Strikeouts by Wilmington pitchers

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach 68-59 (25-32), Wilmington 64-62 (25-31)

On deck

Down East Wood Ducks at Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 7:05 p.m. Tuesday

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cleveland boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game

Cleveland boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game 0:51

Cleveland boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game
Pelicans' Jimenez smashes stadium light with monster home run 0:11

Pelicans' Jimenez smashes stadium light with monster home run

100 lucky kids get free bikes as Pelicans celebrate Splash's birthday 0:05

100 lucky kids get free bikes as Pelicans celebrate Splash's birthday

View More Video