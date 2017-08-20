Myrtle Beach Pelicans edge Wilmington Blue Rocks for series sweep

Game 1 Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2, (at) Wilmington Blue Rocks 1
Turning point
Connor Myers scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning to break a 1-all tie.
Offensive star
Myers, who went 1-for-2.
Decision takers
Winner: Pelicans reliever David Berg (1-2), who allowed three hits and struck out three in three shutout innings.
Loser: Blue Rocks reliever Luis Rico (0-2), who allowed one run on two hits and struck out five in three innings.
By the numbers
1Total extra-base hits
4Hits by Myrtle Beach
13Strikeouts by Wilmington pitchers
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach 68-59 (25-32), Wilmington 64-62 (25-31)
On deck
Down East Wood Ducks at Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 7:05 p.m. Tuesday
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
