Myrtle Beach’s Tyler Alamo hit three home runs Saturday.
Alamo’s three-home run day propels Pelicans to doubleheader sweep of Blue Rocks

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

August 19, 2017 10:33 PM

Game 1 Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 9, (at) Wilmington Blue Rocks 1

Turning point

The Pelicans hit four home runs in the second through fifth innings to build 6-0 lead and never looked back.

Offensive star

Tyler Alamo, who had two home runs and went 3-for-4 overall.

Decision takers

Winner: Pelicans reliver Dakota Mekkes (4-1), who allowed one run on three hits and struck out three in two innings.

Loser: Blue Rocks starter Christian Castillo (6-11), who allowed six runs on nine hits and struck out two in 4 1/3 innings.

By the numbers

0Extra-base hits by the Pelicans

2Extra-base hits by the Dash

4Strikeouts by each team

Game 2 Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4, Wilmington Blue Rocks 2

Turning point

Trailing 2-1, the Pelicans retook the lead on a two-run home run from Tyler Alamo – his third of the day – and held off the Blue Rocks for a doubleheader sweep.

Offensive star

Alamo, who showed off his power in the second straight game

Decision takers

Winner: Pelicans starter Thomas Hatch (5-10), who allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and struck out four in five innings

Loser: Blue Rocks starter Colin Rodgers (2-5), who allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and struck out two in 4 2/3 innings.

By the numbers

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach 67-59 (24-32), Wilmington 64-61 (25-30)

On deck

Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Wilmington, 1:35 p.m. Sunday

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

