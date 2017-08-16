Myrtle Beach pitcher Mike Rucker struck out nine in six innings of work on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Pelicans to a win.
Winston-Salem’s Hansen stifles Pelicans, leads Dash to win

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

August 16, 2017 10:15 PM

Final score

Winston-Salem Dash 4, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 1

Turning point

With the score tied 1-all, a double steal by Winston-Salem earned the desired result. After Jameson Fisher swiped third base, a throwing error by catcher P.J. Higgins allowing him to score. The Dash would add to their tally moments later, a Louis Silverio base hit bringing in first baseman Matt Rose.

Offensive star

In a losing effort, Myrtle Beach designated hitter Tyler Alamo was 2-for-4 with an RBI on the night.

Decision takers

Winner: Alec Hansen (3-5) picked up the win for Winston-Salem, going seven innings and giving up one run on three hits. He struck out 11 Myrtle Beach batters.

Loser: Mike Rucker (4-4) pitched six innings, ceding three runs — two earned — on five hits. He struck out nine Winston-Salem hitters in a losing effort.

By the numbers

3 Hits credited to Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.

5 Current Winston-Salem Dash second baseman and former Pelicans fan favorite Bryant Flete was ejected in the fifth inning of Wednesday night’s game.

14 Batters struck out by Winston-Salem pitchers on Wednesday night.

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach is 21-32 after the Carolina League All-Star break, last in the circuit’s Southern Division. Winston-Salem is 25-28 in the season’s second half.

On deck

Myrtle Beach and Winston-Salem meet for the final time this season Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

