Myrtle Beach Pelicans manager hits milestone, nears exclusive list

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ Buddy Bailey moved into 11th place all time in wins for a Minor League Baseball manager on Tuesday, according to a tweet by the team.
Win No. 1️⃣9️⃣9️⃣4️⃣— MyrtleBeachPelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) August 16, 2017
Manager Buddy Bailey now has sole possession of 11th place all-time on the Minor League Baseball wins list pic.twitter.com/rNI2VTof4d
Bailey notched his 1,994th career victory when the Pelicans defeated the Winston-Salem Dash in Game 2 of a doubleheader Tuesday night. He passed Red Davis for 11th and is now 16 wins from moving into the top 10 all time as he is 15 behind former manager Andy Gilbert.
Bailey has managed 11 different teams since 1983, and has led the Pelicans to a 63-58 record this season.
