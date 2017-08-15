Myrtle Beach Pelicans manager Buddy Bailey moved into 11th place in all-time wins among Minor League Baseball managers on Tuesday night.
Myrtle Beach Pelicans manager hits milestone, nears exclusive list

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

August 15, 2017 10:16 PM

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ Buddy Bailey moved into 11th place all time in wins for a Minor League Baseball manager on Tuesday, according to a tweet by the team.

Bailey notched his 1,994th career victory when the Pelicans defeated the Winston-Salem Dash in Game 2 of a doubleheader Tuesday night. He passed Red Davis for 11th and is now 16 wins from moving into the top 10 all time as he is 15 behind former manager Andy Gilbert.

Bailey has managed 11 different teams since 1983, and has led the Pelicans to a 63-58 record this season.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

