Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Myrtle Beach Pelicans sweep doubleheader against Winston-Salem Dash

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

August 15, 2017 9:52 PM

Game 1 Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 3, (at) Winston-Salem Dash 2

Turning point

Eddy Martinez drove in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth and the Pelicans held on to take the first game of a doubleheader.

Offensive star

Martinze, who finished 2-for-2.

Decision takers

Winner: Pelican starter Ryan Kellogg (4-7), who allowed two runs on four hits and struck out two in 5 1/3 innings.

Loser: Dash reliever Louie Lechich (2-5), who allowed one run on two hits and struck out one in three innings.

By the numbers

0Extra-base hits by the Pelicans

2Extra-base hits by the Dash

4Strikeouts by each team

Game 2 Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5, Winston-Salem Dash 0

Turning point

Myrtle Beach took advantage of a bevy of mistakes by Winston-Salem in the second inning – including a wild pitch, passed ball, balk and error – en route to five runs to blow the game open.

Offensive star

Myrtle Beach’s Robert Garcia, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI

Decision takers

Winner: Pelicans starter Casey Bloomquist (4-5), who allowed five hits and struck out four in a seven-inning shutout.

Loser: Mudcats starter Kelvis Valerio (3-4), who allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits and struck out one in four innings.

By the numbers

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach 63-58 (21-31), Winston-Salem 48-73 (24-28)

On deck

Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Winston-Salem Dash, 7 p.m. Wednesday

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

