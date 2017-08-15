Myrtle Beach Pelicans sweep doubleheader against Winston-Salem Dash

Game 1 Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 3, (at) Winston-Salem Dash 2
Turning point
Eddy Martinez drove in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth and the Pelicans held on to take the first game of a doubleheader.
Offensive star
Martinze, who finished 2-for-2.
Decision takers
Winner: Pelican starter Ryan Kellogg (4-7), who allowed two runs on four hits and struck out two in 5 1/3 innings.
Loser: Dash reliever Louie Lechich (2-5), who allowed one run on two hits and struck out one in three innings.
By the numbers
0Extra-base hits by the Pelicans
2Extra-base hits by the Dash
4Strikeouts by each team
Game 2 Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5, Winston-Salem Dash 0
Turning point
Myrtle Beach took advantage of a bevy of mistakes by Winston-Salem in the second inning – including a wild pitch, passed ball, balk and error – en route to five runs to blow the game open.
Offensive star
Myrtle Beach’s Robert Garcia, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI
Decision takers
Winner: Pelicans starter Casey Bloomquist (4-5), who allowed five hits and struck out four in a seven-inning shutout.
Loser: Mudcats starter Kelvis Valerio (3-4), who allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits and struck out one in four innings.
By the numbers
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach 63-58 (21-31), Winston-Salem 48-73 (24-28)
On deck
Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Winston-Salem Dash, 7 p.m. Wednesday
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments