Pearson’s blast propels Myrtle Beach Pelicans to series win over Carolina Mudcats

Final score
(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4, Carolina Mudcats 2
Turning point
Tyler Pearson hit a two-run home run to open the scoring in the second inning and Roberto Caro and Zack Short added a pair of RBIs in the frame as the Pelicans built a big early lead.
Offensive star
Pearson, who finished 1-for-3.
Decision takers
Winner: Pelicans starters Kyle Miller (4-3), who allowed two runs on five hits and struck out two in five innings.
Loser: Mudcats starter Frank Lopez (3-5), who allowed four runs on five hits and struck out three in six innings.
By the numbers
3Pearson’s home run total
6Runners left on base by Carolina
11Total hits
Keeping record
Carolina 57-61 (21-29 second half), Myrtle Beach 61-58 (18-30)
On deck
Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Winston-Salem Dash, 7 p.m. Sunday
