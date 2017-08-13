Myrtle Beach’s Tyler Pearson hit a two-run home run Sunday.
Pearson’s blast propels Myrtle Beach Pelicans to series win over Carolina Mudcats

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

August 13, 2017 9:46 PM

Final score

(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4, Carolina Mudcats 2

Turning point

Tyler Pearson hit a two-run home run to open the scoring in the second inning and Roberto Caro and Zack Short added a pair of RBIs in the frame as the Pelicans built a big early lead.

Offensive star

Pearson, who finished 1-for-3.

Decision takers

Winner: Pelicans starters Kyle Miller (4-3), who allowed two runs on five hits and struck out two in five innings.

Loser: Mudcats starter Frank Lopez (3-5), who allowed four runs on five hits and struck out three in six innings.

By the numbers

3Pearson’s home run total

6Runners left on base by Carolina

11Total hits

Keeping record

Carolina 57-61 (21-29 second half), Myrtle Beach 61-58 (18-30)

On deck

Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Winston-Salem Dash, 7 p.m. Sunday

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

