Hodges, Paula lead Myrtle Beach Pelicans past Carolina Mudcats

Final score
(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 8, Carolina Mudcats 3
Turning point
Jesse Hodges started the scoring with a solo home run in the second and Adonis Paula added another run in the frame via and RBI single as Myrtle Beach built an early 2-0 lead.
Offensive star
Paula, who went 4-for-4 with two RBIs.
Decision takers
Winner: Pelicans starter Duncan Robinson (3-3), who allowed one run on three hits and struck out five in five innings.
Loser: Carolina Trey Supak (3-4), who allowed three runs on six hits and struck out two in five innings.
By the numbers
10Strikeouts by Pelicans pitchers
12Hodges’ home run total
20Total hits
Keeping record
Carolina 57-60 (21-28 second half), Myrtle Beach 60-58 (17-30)
On deck
Carolina Mudcats at Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 6:05 p.m. Sunday
David Wetzel
