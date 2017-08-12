Myrtle Beach’s Adonis Paula went 4-for-4 with two RBIs on Saturday.
Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Hodges, Paula lead Myrtle Beach Pelicans past Carolina Mudcats

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

August 12, 2017 10:17 PM

Final score

(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 8, Carolina Mudcats 3

Turning point

Jesse Hodges started the scoring with a solo home run in the second and Adonis Paula added another run in the frame via and RBI single as Myrtle Beach built an early 2-0 lead.

Offensive star

Paula, who went 4-for-4 with two RBIs.

Decision takers

Winner: Pelicans starter Duncan Robinson (3-3), who allowed one run on three hits and struck out five in five innings.

Loser: Carolina Trey Supak (3-4), who allowed three runs on six hits and struck out two in five innings.

By the numbers

10Strikeouts by Pelicans pitchers

12Hodges’ home run total

20Total hits

Keeping record

Carolina 57-60 (21-28 second half), Myrtle Beach 60-58 (17-30)

On deck

Carolina Mudcats at Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 6:05 p.m. Sunday

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

