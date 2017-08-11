Myrtle Beach Pelicans come up short against Carolina Mudcats

Final score
Carolina Mudcats 4, (at) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 1
Turning point
Traililng 1-0, the Mudcats took the lead on a two-run single by Monte Harrison in the third inning.
Offensive star
Carolina’s Corey Ray, who went 3-for-4.
Decision takers
Winner: Mudcats starter Zack Brown (1-0), who allowed one run on four hits and struck out eight in six innings.
Loser: Pelicans starter Michael Rucker (4-3), who allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and struck out four in six innings.
By the numbers
4Myrtle Beach players with hits
13Strikeouts by Carolina pitchers
20Total strikeouts
Keeping record
Carolina 57-59 (21-27 second half), Myrtle Beach 59-58 (16-30)
On deck
Carolina Mudcats at Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 7:05 p.m. Saturday
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
