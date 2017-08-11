Myrtle Beach’s P.J. Higgins hit a solo home run Friday night.
Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Myrtle Beach Pelicans come up short against Carolina Mudcats

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

August 11, 2017 10:04 PM

Final score

Carolina Mudcats 4, (at) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 1

Turning point

Traililng 1-0, the Mudcats took the lead on a two-run single by Monte Harrison in the third inning.

Offensive star

Carolina’s Corey Ray, who went 3-for-4.

Decision takers

Winner: Mudcats starter Zack Brown (1-0), who allowed one run on four hits and struck out eight in six innings.

Loser: Pelicans starter Michael Rucker (4-3), who allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and struck out four in six innings.

By the numbers

4Myrtle Beach players with hits

13Strikeouts by Carolina pitchers

20Total strikeouts

Keeping record

Carolina 57-59 (21-27 second half), Myrtle Beach 59-58 (16-30)

On deck

Carolina Mudcats at Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 7:05 p.m. Saturday

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

