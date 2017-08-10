Pelicans rally, but Sundberg blast in ninth delivers Potomac a three-game sweep

Final score
Potomac Nationals 9, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 8
Turning point
With Myrtle Beach leading by a run in the bottom of the ninth, Potomac center fielder Jack Sundberg sent the offering from the Pelicans’ Pedro Araujo over the right field wall for a walk-off two-run homer.
Offensive star
It’s hard to argue against Sundberg for this honor, going 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored and three runs batted in, including a walk-off home run to give the Nationals a sweep of the three-game set.
Decision takers
Winner: R.C. Orlan (1-0) allowed a run on one hit in 1 1/3 innings of work, though his teammates picked him up in the bottom of the ninth for him to pick up the win.
Loser: Pedro Araujo (4-1) earned an out in the bottom of the ninth, but that was it as he allowed the two-run homer to Sundberg to give Potomac the game.
By the numbers
4 Runs in the top of the eighth for Myrtle Beach, including a two-run shot by shortstop Zack Short to give the club an 8-7 lead at the time.
9 Potomac has owned the Pelicans this season, scoring nine wins over their Carolina League South foes.
15 Pelicans base runners left on base in Thursday’s game.
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach falls to 16-30 over the course of the second half of the Carolina League season, the worst mark among all teams on the circuit. Potomac improves to 20-25 over the same stretch.
On deck
Myrtle Beach returns home to take on Carolina for the first of a three-game set between the Southern Division rivals. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
