Giambrone shines, but Pelicans fall to third straight loss at Potomac

Final score
Potomac Nationals 3, Myrtle Beach 2
Turning point
After Myrtle Beach scored the game’s first run in the top half of the fourth, Potomac answered with three of their own, proving to be all it needed to clinch a series win over the Pelicans.
Offensive star
Myrtle Beach second baseman Trent Giambrone was 2-for-4 on the night, which included a home run in the top of the sixth. He scored both runs for the Pelicans in a losing effort.
Decision takers
Winner: Sterling Sharp (1-1) pitched six innings for Potomac, giving up two runs on six hits while striking out eight Myrtle Beach batters.
Loser: Thomas Hatch (4-10) went five innings for the Pelicans, yielding three runs on five hits. He struck out six Potomac batters in a losing effort.
By the numbers
10 Wednesday’s loss was the 10th of the season for Myrtle Beach starter Thomas Hatch, though his performance is far better than his record shows.
12 Pelicans second baseman Trent Giambrone hit his 12th home run of the season on Wednesday.
21 Potomac starter Sterling Sharp was efficient in his first outing against Myrtle Beach, only 21 of his pitches missing the strike zone.
Keeping record
By virtue of Myrtle Beach’s third loss in a row, it falls to 16-29 in the second half of the Carolina League season. Potomac is now 19-25.
On deck
Myrtle Beach and Potomac return to the diamond on Thursday to wrap up a three-game set between the clubs. First pitch is at 12:05 p.m.
