Second baseman Trent Giambrone was responsible for both of Myrtle Beach’s runs on Wednesday, but it would not prove to be enough.
Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Giambrone shines, but Pelicans fall to third straight loss at Potomac

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

August 09, 2017 10:48 PM

Final score

Potomac Nationals 3, Myrtle Beach 2

Turning point

After Myrtle Beach scored the game’s first run in the top half of the fourth, Potomac answered with three of their own, proving to be all it needed to clinch a series win over the Pelicans.

Offensive star

Myrtle Beach second baseman Trent Giambrone was 2-for-4 on the night, which included a home run in the top of the sixth. He scored both runs for the Pelicans in a losing effort.

Decision takers

Winner: Sterling Sharp (1-1) pitched six innings for Potomac, giving up two runs on six hits while striking out eight Myrtle Beach batters.

Loser: Thomas Hatch (4-10) went five innings for the Pelicans, yielding three runs on five hits. He struck out six Potomac batters in a losing effort.

By the numbers

10 Wednesday’s loss was the 10th of the season for Myrtle Beach starter Thomas Hatch, though his performance is far better than his record shows.

12 Pelicans second baseman Trent Giambrone hit his 12th home run of the season on Wednesday.

21 Potomac starter Sterling Sharp was efficient in his first outing against Myrtle Beach, only 21 of his pitches missing the strike zone.

Keeping record

By virtue of Myrtle Beach’s third loss in a row, it falls to 16-29 in the second half of the Carolina League season. Potomac is now 19-25.

On deck

Myrtle Beach and Potomac return to the diamond on Thursday to wrap up a three-game set between the clubs. First pitch is at 12:05 p.m.

