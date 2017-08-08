Myrtle Beach first baseman Tyler Alamo chases down a foul ball for the Pelicans during a game earlier this season.
Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Second half woes continue for Pelicans in road loss to Potomac

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

August 08, 2017 11:16 PM

Final score

Potomac Nationals 7, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2

Turning point

Down 1-0 in the second, Potomac scratched five runs across to take control of the contest. The Nationals had six hits — including a pair of doubles — in the frame.

Offensive star

Potomac first baseman Ian Sagdal was 4-for-4 with a run scored in a winning effort for the Nationals on Tuesday night.

Decision takers

Winner: Taylor Guilbeau (3-3) went seven innings for Potomac, allowing two runs — one earned — on four hits. In a stellar outing, he struck out eight Myrtle Beach batters.

Loser: Casey Bloomquist (3-5) lasted only three innings for the Pelicans, giving up five runs on seven hits.

By the numbers

6 Pelicans losses to Potomac this season in eight contests.

14 Hits allowed by Myrtle Beach pitchers in Tuesday night’s game.

57 Pitches thrown by Myrtle Beach pitcher Casey Bloomquist in three innings of work.

Keeping record

With Tuesday night’s loss, Myrtle Beach falls to 16-28 — the worst record among all teams in the Carolina League during the second half of the season. Potomac improves to 18-25.

On deck

Myrtle Beach and Potomac continue their three-game set on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

