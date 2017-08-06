Salem Red Sox toy with Pelicans pitching, salvage series split

Final score
Salem Red Sox 10, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 3
Turning point
Salem jumped on Myrtle Beach early with two runs in the first. A single by Conrad Gregor, followed by Jordan Betts’ double allowed those two runs to come across, setting the tone for what would be a long night for the Pelicans.
Offensive star
Salem first baseman Conrad Gregor was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored for the Red Sox.
Decision takers
Winner: Logan Boyd (2-0) pitched six innings for Salem, scattering four hits while striking out four Myrtle Beach batters.
Loser: Duncan Robinson (2-3) went five innings, allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out five Salem hitters in a losing effort.
By the numbers
5 Consecutive series which Myrtle Beach has lost.
10 Runs scored by Salem before the Pelicans scratched a run across.
13 Myrtle Beach is 13 games behind first place Buies Creek in the Southern Division’s second half standings
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach is 16-27 in the second half of the Carolina League schedule, while Salem moves to 24-20.
On deck
The Pelicans are off on Monday, a travel day ahead of their three-game set with the Potomac Nationals. First pitch on Tuesday is at 7:05 p.m.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
