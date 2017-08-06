Myrtle Beach starter Duncan Robinson struck out five, but was unable to thwart Salem on Sunday night.
Salem Red Sox toy with Pelicans pitching, salvage series split

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

August 06, 2017 10:10 PM

Final score

Salem Red Sox 10, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 3

Turning point

Salem jumped on Myrtle Beach early with two runs in the first. A single by Conrad Gregor, followed by Jordan Betts’ double allowed those two runs to come across, setting the tone for what would be a long night for the Pelicans.

Offensive star

Salem first baseman Conrad Gregor was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored for the Red Sox.

Decision takers

Winner: Logan Boyd (2-0) pitched six innings for Salem, scattering four hits while striking out four Myrtle Beach batters.

Loser: Duncan Robinson (2-3) went five innings, allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out five Salem hitters in a losing effort.

By the numbers

5 Consecutive series which Myrtle Beach has lost.

10 Runs scored by Salem before the Pelicans scratched a run across.

13 Myrtle Beach is 13 games behind first place Buies Creek in the Southern Division’s second half standings

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach is 16-27 in the second half of the Carolina League schedule, while Salem moves to 24-20.

On deck

The Pelicans are off on Monday, a travel day ahead of their three-game set with the Potomac Nationals. First pitch on Tuesday is at 7:05 p.m.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

