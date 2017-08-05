Myrtle Beach designated hitter Jesse Hodges’ solo blast in the sixth proved to be the winning run for the Pelicans on Saturday night against Salem.
Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Hodges’ sixth inning blast proves enough to push Pelicans past Salem Red Sox

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

August 05, 2017 10:13 PM

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4, Salem Red Sox 3

Turning point

With the game tied at 3-all in the sixth, a solo home run by designated hitter Jesse Hodges broke the tie, along with proving to be the winning run for the Pelicans.

Offensive star

Myrtle Beach shortstop Zack Short was 2-for-4 on the night, including a home run to lead things off for the Pelicans.

Decision takers

Winner: Myrtle Beach reliever Jordan Minch (1-3) pitched 2/3 of an inning, striking out a batter during his brief time on the mound.

Loser: In a losing effort, Salem’s Matthew Kent (7-5) went seven innings, giving up four runs on eight hits. He struck out seven Myrtle Beach batters.

By the numbers

0 Hits allowed by the Myrtle Beach bullpen in 3 2/3 innings pitched.

2 Wins in a row for the Pelicans, who at worst will earn a split in Salem’s lone trip to the Grand Strand this season.

3 Myrtle Beach batters who had multi-hit games Saturday night.

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach improves to 16-26 in the second half of the Carolina League season, while Salem falls to 23-20.

On deck

Myrtle Beach and Salem wrap up a four-game set Sunday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

