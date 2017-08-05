Hodges’ sixth inning blast proves enough to push Pelicans past Salem Red Sox

Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4, Salem Red Sox 3
Turning point
With the game tied at 3-all in the sixth, a solo home run by designated hitter Jesse Hodges broke the tie, along with proving to be the winning run for the Pelicans.
Offensive star
Myrtle Beach shortstop Zack Short was 2-for-4 on the night, including a home run to lead things off for the Pelicans.
Decision takers
Winner: Myrtle Beach reliever Jordan Minch (1-3) pitched 2/3 of an inning, striking out a batter during his brief time on the mound.
Loser: In a losing effort, Salem’s Matthew Kent (7-5) went seven innings, giving up four runs on eight hits. He struck out seven Myrtle Beach batters.
By the numbers
0 Hits allowed by the Myrtle Beach bullpen in 3 2/3 innings pitched.
2 Wins in a row for the Pelicans, who at worst will earn a split in Salem’s lone trip to the Grand Strand this season.
3 Myrtle Beach batters who had multi-hit games Saturday night.
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach improves to 16-26 in the second half of the Carolina League season, while Salem falls to 23-20.
On deck
Myrtle Beach and Salem wrap up a four-game set Sunday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Comments