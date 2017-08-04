Myrtle Beach catcher Tyler Pearson’s two-run homer gave the Pelicans a lead they would not relinquish in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday night.
Pearson’s blast keys Pelicans to split of double dip with Salem Red Sox

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

August 04, 2017 11:59 PM

GAME 1

Final score

Salem Red Sox 11, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6 (F/8)

Turning point

After Myrtle Beach stormed back to tie the game at 6-all, the Red Sox scored five runs in the eighth to earn a win in the first game of two on the night.

Offensive star

Salem catcher Jhon Nunez was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored in a winning effort.

Decision takers

Winner: Adam Lau pitched two innings of one-hit ball, striking out a pair of Myrtle Beach batters. He did not give up a run.

Loser: David Berg (0-2) gave up five runs on five hits — one earned — in three innings of work on Friday night.

GAME 2

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4, Salem Red Sox 1

Turning point

With one on and one out for Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach’s Tyler Pearson sent the pitch of Salem left-hander Kyle Hart over the left field fence for a two-run homer.

Offensive star

Myrtle Beach right fielder Eddy Martinez was 2-for-2 with a pair of runs scored.

Decision takers

Winner: Myrtle Beach’s Kyle Miller (3-3) went five innings, giving up one run on four hits. He struck out four Salem batters in a winning effort.

Loser: Hart (1-1) lasted three innings, ceding two runs on four hits.

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach moves to 15-26 in the second half of the Carolina League season. Salem is now 23-19.

On deck

Salem and Myrtle Beach are back at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark for the third of a four-game set on Saturday. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

