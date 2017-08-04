Pearson’s blast keys Pelicans to split of double dip with Salem Red Sox

GAME 1
Final score
Salem Red Sox 11, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6 (F/8)
Turning point
After Myrtle Beach stormed back to tie the game at 6-all, the Red Sox scored five runs in the eighth to earn a win in the first game of two on the night.
Offensive star
Salem catcher Jhon Nunez was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored in a winning effort.
Decision takers
Winner: Adam Lau pitched two innings of one-hit ball, striking out a pair of Myrtle Beach batters. He did not give up a run.
Loser: David Berg (0-2) gave up five runs on five hits — one earned — in three innings of work on Friday night.
GAME 2
Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4, Salem Red Sox 1
Turning point
With one on and one out for Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach’s Tyler Pearson sent the pitch of Salem left-hander Kyle Hart over the left field fence for a two-run homer.
Offensive star
Myrtle Beach right fielder Eddy Martinez was 2-for-2 with a pair of runs scored.
Decision takers
Winner: Myrtle Beach’s Kyle Miller (3-3) went five innings, giving up one run on four hits. He struck out four Salem batters in a winning effort.
Loser: Hart (1-1) lasted three innings, ceding two runs on four hits.
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach moves to 15-26 in the second half of the Carolina League season. Salem is now 23-19.
On deck
Salem and Myrtle Beach are back at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark for the third of a four-game set on Saturday. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.
