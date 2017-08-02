Connor Myers did his part Wednesday, his base hit in the sixth inning bringing a run in for Myrtle Beach in a 6-1 win over Frederick.
Pelicans rewarded for workmanlike effort, end recent skid with win over Frederick

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

August 02, 2017 3:36 PM

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6, Frederick Keys 1

Turning point

With a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning, Myrtle Beach was able to manufacture a pair of runs to create some distance. Connor Myers and Adonis Paula each had RBI singles in the frame.

Offensive star

Myrtle Beach designated hitter Jesse Hodges was 2-for-5 in the game with a run scored.

Decision takers

Winner: Michael Rucker (4-2) — Despite scattering 11 hits in more than six innings of work, the right-hander allowed only one run en route to being credited with a win.

Loser: Jon Keller (0-1) — In three innings of work, he allowed four runs on four hits.

By the numbers

4 Myrtle Beach’s win on Wednesday snapped a four-game losing streak for the club.

6 Despite giving up 11 hits, Myrtle Beach starter Michael Rucker moved his streak to six starts without a loss.

12 The Pelicans are 12 games behind first-place Buies Creek

Keeping record

The Pelicans improve to 14-25 in the second half of the Carolina League season. As for Frederick, it is 19-19 over the same stretch.

On deck

Myrtle Beach welcomes the Salem Red Sox for their only trip to the Grand Strand this season. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m., with Duncan Robinson (2-2, 2.19 ERA) going to the mound for the Pelicans. Roniel Raudes (4-7, 4.28 ERA) will get the start for Salem.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

