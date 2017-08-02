Pelicans rewarded for workmanlike effort, end recent skid with win over Frederick

Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6, Frederick Keys 1
Turning point
With a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning, Myrtle Beach was able to manufacture a pair of runs to create some distance. Connor Myers and Adonis Paula each had RBI singles in the frame.
Offensive star
Myrtle Beach designated hitter Jesse Hodges was 2-for-5 in the game with a run scored.
Decision takers
Winner: Michael Rucker (4-2) — Despite scattering 11 hits in more than six innings of work, the right-hander allowed only one run en route to being credited with a win.
Loser: Jon Keller (0-1) — In three innings of work, he allowed four runs on four hits.
By the numbers
4 Myrtle Beach’s win on Wednesday snapped a four-game losing streak for the club.
6 Despite giving up 11 hits, Myrtle Beach starter Michael Rucker moved his streak to six starts without a loss.
12 The Pelicans are 12 games behind first-place Buies Creek
Keeping record
The Pelicans improve to 14-25 in the second half of the Carolina League season. As for Frederick, it is 19-19 over the same stretch.
On deck
Myrtle Beach welcomes the Salem Red Sox for their only trip to the Grand Strand this season. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m., with Duncan Robinson (2-2, 2.19 ERA) going to the mound for the Pelicans. Roniel Raudes (4-7, 4.28 ERA) will get the start for Salem.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
