Myrtle Beach’s Jesse Hodges drove in a pair of runs Tuesday.
Myrtle Beach’s Jesse Hodges drove in a pair of runs Tuesday. Larry Kave Myrtle Beach Pelicans
Myrtle Beach’s Jesse Hodges drove in a pair of runs Tuesday. Larry Kave Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Frederick Keys rally late for win over Myrtle Beach Pelicans

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

August 01, 2017 10:03 PM

Final score

(At) Frederick Keys 5, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2

Turning point

With the game tied at 2 in the eighth, Ademar Rifaela drove in the go-ahead run on a single and the Keys added two more on a double from Armando Araiza.

Offensive star

Araiza, who went 2-for-4.

Decision takers

Winner: Keys reliever Tanner Chleborad (1-3), who allowed two hits and struck out two in 2 1/3 shutout innings.

Loser: Pelicans reliever Dakota Mekkes (2-1), who allowed three runs on four hits and struck out two in 1 2/3 innings.

By the numbers

2Extra-base hits by Myrtle Beach

8Hits by each team

10Combined strikeouts

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach 56-52 (13-25 second half), Frederick 50-56 (19-18)

On deck

Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Frederick Keys, noon Wednesday

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cleveland boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game

Cleveland boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game 0:51

Cleveland boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game
Pelicans' Jimenez smashes stadium light with monster home run 0:11

Pelicans' Jimenez smashes stadium light with monster home run

100 lucky kids get free bikes as Pelicans celebrate Splash's birthday 0:05

100 lucky kids get free bikes as Pelicans celebrate Splash's birthday

View More Video