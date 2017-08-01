Frederick Keys rally late for win over Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Final score
(At) Frederick Keys 5, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2
Turning point
With the game tied at 2 in the eighth, Ademar Rifaela drove in the go-ahead run on a single and the Keys added two more on a double from Armando Araiza.
Offensive star
Araiza, who went 2-for-4.
Decision takers
Winner: Keys reliever Tanner Chleborad (1-3), who allowed two hits and struck out two in 2 1/3 shutout innings.
Loser: Pelicans reliever Dakota Mekkes (2-1), who allowed three runs on four hits and struck out two in 1 2/3 innings.
By the numbers
2Extra-base hits by Myrtle Beach
8Hits by each team
10Combined strikeouts
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach 56-52 (13-25 second half), Frederick 50-56 (19-18)
On deck
Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Frederick Keys, noon Wednesday
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments