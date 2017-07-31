Home runs help Frederick Keys slug way past Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Final score
(At) Frederick Keys 13, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 8
Turning point
After the Pelicans erased a 4-0 deficit with a five-run top of the fourth, the Keys took the lead for good on a grand slam by Ademar Rifaela in the bottom of the frame.
Offensive star
Frederick’s Yermin Mercedes, who went 3-fo-5 with a home run and four RBIs.
Decision takers
Winner: Frederick reliever Jay Flaa (2-2), who allowed one run on two hits and struck out one in 1 1/3 innings.
Loser: Myrtle Beach starter Kyle Miller (2-3), who allowed six runs on six hits in three innings.
By the numbers
3Home runs by Frederick
3:40Game duration
13Earned runs allowed by Myrtle Beach pitchers
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach 56-51 (13-24 second half), Frederick 49-56 (18-18)
On deck
Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Frederick Keys, 7 p.m. Tuesday
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments