Myrtle Beach’s P.J. Higgins hit a solo home run Monday night.
Myrtle Beach’s P.J. Higgins hit a solo home run Monday night. Larry Kave Myrtle Beach Pelicans
Myrtle Beach’s P.J. Higgins hit a solo home run Monday night. Larry Kave Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Home runs help Frederick Keys slug way past Myrtle Beach Pelicans

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

July 31, 2017 11:33 PM

Final score

(At) Frederick Keys 13, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 8

Turning point

After the Pelicans erased a 4-0 deficit with a five-run top of the fourth, the Keys took the lead for good on a grand slam by Ademar Rifaela in the bottom of the frame.

Offensive star

Frederick’s Yermin Mercedes, who went 3-fo-5 with a home run and four RBIs.

Decision takers

Winner: Frederick reliever Jay Flaa (2-2), who allowed one run on two hits and struck out one in 1 1/3 innings.

Loser: Myrtle Beach starter Kyle Miller (2-3), who allowed six runs on six hits in three innings.

By the numbers

3Home runs by Frederick

3:40Game duration

13Earned runs allowed by Myrtle Beach pitchers

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach 56-51 (13-24 second half), Frederick 49-56 (18-18)

On deck

Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Frederick Keys, 7 p.m. Tuesday

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cleveland boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game

    Gabe Davis, a nine-year-old boy from Cleveland, threw out the first pitch at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans baseball game June 22. Davis was born with a condition that affected his legs, but that's not stopping him from enjoying his favorite sport.

Cleveland boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game

Cleveland boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game 0:51

Cleveland boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game
Pelicans' Jimenez smashes stadium light with monster home run 0:11

Pelicans' Jimenez smashes stadium light with monster home run

100 lucky kids get free bikes as Pelicans celebrate Splash's birthday 0:05

100 lucky kids get free bikes as Pelicans celebrate Splash's birthday

View More Video